WhatsApp ends support for these smartphone models from May 5

These models, released over a decade ago, are unable to upgrade to the required iOS version

WhatsApp ends support

Switching to a newer device is now the only way to retain access to WhatsApp

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Some iPhone users will lose access to WhatsApp features including messaging, voice and video calls from 5 May, as the platform ends support for certain older devices.

The Meta-owned messaging service has confirmed it will now only support iPhones running iOS 15.1 or later. As a result, three older Apple devices — the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus — will no longer be able to run the app after the update takes effect.

These models, released over a decade ago, are unable to upgrade to the required iOS version. Once support ends, WhatsApp functions such as chats, group messaging, and calls will cease to work on these devices.

In a statement, WhatsApp said: "Starting 5 May 2025, only iOS versions 15.1 and newer will be supported."

The company explained that this decision is part of a routine process. "Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates," the company added.

"Every year we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest users. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp."

The move is in line with WhatsApp’s regular practice of phasing out support for older devices and software versions. Similar updates have previously affected Android phones as well.

Users of newer iPhones or those running iOS 15.1 and above will not be affected by the change. The company is encouraging those with unsupported devices to consider upgrading in order to continue using WhatsApp services.

iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus were all launched between 2013 and 2014 and have since been overtaken by numerous newer models. Apple ended iOS update support for these devices some time ago, making it impossible for users to install more recent versions of the operating system.

For affected users, switching to a newer device is now the only way to retain access to WhatsApp. The platform has not announced any alternative method of support for those unable to upgrade their phones.

Users can check their iOS version by navigating to Settings > General > About on their iPhone. Those running a version older than iOS 15.1 and unable to update will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from the specified date.

This change is aimed at maintaining app performance, security standards, and compatibility with newer operating systems.

compatibilityios 151iphone usersolder deviceswhatsapp featureswhatsapp functionswhatsapp

