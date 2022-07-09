Website Logo
  Saturday, July 09, 2022
What is ‘Kareeza’ technique and how it can boost your sex life

This technique is not only a lot of fun, but it also teaches you to manage orgasms and deal with premature ejaculation.

Karezza is a sort of tender, compassionate sexual activity (Photo: iStock)

By: Eastern Eye

Do you want to spice up your sexual life? Sex gadgets and role-playing are just two examples of the many ways to make sex more enjoyable.

But have you ever thought about experimenting with Tantric sex or, even better, the “Karezza” technique? This technique is not only a lot of fun, but it also teaches you to manage orgasms and deal with premature ejaculation.

What is “Karezza”?Karezza is a sort of tender, compassionate sexual activity (pronounce it ‘ka-RET-za’). The Italian word “carezza”, which means ‘to caress,’ is where the name ‘Karezza’ originates. Unlike other forms of sexual activity, the purpose of Karezza is relaxation and togetherness with your partner rather than pleasure.

Karezza places more of a focus on spiritual love for another person than on physical desire. Instead of the usual foreplay, practitioners of Karezza engage in sensual bonding activities like smiling and skin-to-skin contact. Sexual intercourse between practitioners is significantly slower and less tense than regular intercourse.

Tempted to exchange your quickies for a stage of love that is more satisfying? Here are some tips for making the most of a karezza session:

1. Choose your mate wiselyKarezza is not the type of relationship you have for just one night. It works best when you’re with someone you can trust who has been in a relationship for some time. Even in that scenario, when both partners are on board, the entire event seems therapeutic. It works best with a reliable partner.

2. Address the motivesIt has been advised that if you and your partner have different motivations for attempting it. Understand your partner’s “why” so you may truly embody that (i.e., provide them with the affection they desire).

3. Communicate well beforehandBe clear about why you’re trying karezza so that both partners are on the same page. Knowing each other’s motivation is essential for a good ride because the motives of both partners may differ.

4. Lay down the ground rules

Do you want to put a time limit on the cuddling or do you have a safe word for when you want to go more swiftly into the intercourse stage? Do you have any erogenous zones on your body where you’d like to be touched more or any parts of your body where you’d rather not be touched? Do you even want to delay the orgasm, or how will you and your lover do it?

To ensure a smooth procedure, it is preferable to address all of these types of issues and ideas before beginning. If not, orgasm will naturally result from this approach, just like it would with any other sex technique.

5. Begin with shorter time framesKarezza is a form of spiritual sex that can go for hours, although it doesn’t always have to. Most people are accustomed to quickies that disappear within five to ten minutes. Love your partner gently and softly on different parts of the other’s body. Basically, now that the restrictions of orgasm-driven sex have been lifted, do whatever feels good to you both.

6. Don’t worry about orgasmIs Karezza still considered Karezza if someone orgasms during it? Is it important? Sex therapists say an unintentional orgasm is not unexpected especially if you’re taking karezza for the first or second time. The irony is that since there is so much pressure surrounding orgasms when we leave them off the table, they are made more likely to occur.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

