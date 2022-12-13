What a proud moment: ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan after film bags two Golden Globe nominations

Ram Charan in RRR

By: Mohnish Singh

“RRR” star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he is proud to be part of the period action epic a day after the pan-India film was nominated in the best picture – non-English and best original song – motion picture categories at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.

The Telugu cinema star, who essayed the role of the real-life Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the blockbuster hit, also congratulated film’s director SS Rajamouli on the feat.

Ram Charan took to Twitter to share his excitement about “RRR” receiving international recognition.

“What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema. Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!” the actor wrote.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which conducts the Golden Globes, on Monday evening announced the nominees for its upcoming awards ceremony.

“RRR” follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) — in the 1920s. The film released worldwide in March in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Other nominees in the best picture – non-English segment, formerly called foreign language film category, are Korean romantic mystery “Decision To Leave”; German anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Argentine historical drama “Argentina; 1985”, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama “Close”.

Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for “RRR”, has been nominated for the original song – motion picture.

It will compete with Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”); “Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”) which has music by Alexandre Desplat and lyrics by Roeban Katz and del Toro; “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice; and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson in the segment.

On Monday night, Rajamouli had expressed his gratitude towards the jury and thanked viewers for their unwavering support.

“Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team…

“Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out (sic),” the filmmaker had posted on Twitter.

“Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us… Looking forward,” Jr NTR had tweeted.

Rajamouli was recently declared the best director runner-up by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LACFA). Keeravaani received LACFA’s best music score award. Rajamouli previously won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best director.

In 2009, music maestro A R Rahman became the first Indian to win the Golden Globe for Best Original Music Score for Danny Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire”.

Previously, Indian films such as “Salaam Bombay!” (1988) and “Monsoon Wedding” (2001), both directed by Mira Nair, were nominated in the best foreign language film category.

(PTI)