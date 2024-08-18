  • Sunday, August 18, 2024
News

Two West Yorkshire men jailed for £100m drug scheme

Ringleader Mohammed Tasadiq Khan and courier Hayaan Alam were jailed on Friday (16)

Mohammed Tasadiq Khan, Hayaan Alam (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

TWO men from West Yorkshire have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (16) for their roles in a £100 million drug distribution scheme.

Mohammed Tasadiq Khan, the main organiser, and Hayaan Alam, the courier, were convicted of dealing large amounts of cocaine. Khan, 36, from Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, and Alam, 20, from Dewsbury Moor, were both sentenced last week.

On 13 October last year, police seized 10kg of cocaine, worth around £1m, from Alam’s car in Dewsbury. Khan was arrested shortly after on 17 October from Dewsbury.

Police also found £100,000 in criminal assets, including cash and gold, in a safety deposit box linked to Khan. Additionally, a laptop with detailed records of the gang’s drug profits was recovered. Khan’s assets included three properties worth £1.3m and a receipt for a dog costing over £18,000.

Investigations revealed Khan had handled the import and distribution of at least 1,000kg of cocaine and heroin from February 2021 to October 2023, with a total street value of up to £100m. The gang’s phone records showed drug transactions across various UK cities.

Khan pleaded guilty to charges of supplying cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property. Alam admitted to charges of supplying both drugs.

Khan received a 16-year prison sentence and will face a Serious Crime Prevention Order for five years after release. Alam was sentenced to five years in prison.

A third man, Adnan Shabir, 31, from Dewsbury, will be sentenced on 4 October for similar drug supply charges.

Detective Inspector Chris Rukin of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team commented that Khan led a major organised crime group, while Alam acted as his courier.

Rukin noted, “The drugs involved were destined for locations across the country where they would have contributed to untold violence and misery in those communities. I’m pleased that the sentences handed down today reflect the seriousness of their offending.”

The Programme Precision team focuses on serious criminals involved in drug trafficking, firearms, and other serious crimes.

