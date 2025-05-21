Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

West Nile virus detected in UK mosquitoes, health officials confirm

Only seven cases were reported regarding the Nile Virus in the UK since 2000

West Nile virus detected in UK mosquitoes

The virus is transmitted via the bird-biting mosquitoes from Britain

gettyimages
Lakshmi Prabha
By Lakshmi PrabhaMay 21, 2025
Lakshmi Prabha
See Full Bio

The presence of West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the UK, health officials said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stated that the general public faces a “very low” risk from the virus, although it can cause serious illness in rare cases.

Authorities said there is currently no evidence of further spread of the virus among mosquito populations.

West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquito bites. The virus, spread by bird-biting mosquitoes, has become increasingly common in various parts of the world, including mainland Europe.

Mosquitoes and the diseases they carry are influenced by environmental factors such as climate change, which is pushing such risks further north. Aedes vexans mosquitoes, which are native to Britain, are among the species migrating along with vector-borne diseases as temperatures rise.

Only seven cases of West Nile virus have been reported in the UK since 2000, all linked to travel abroad. No cases have been acquired within the UK.

The virus regularly causes outbreaks in regions including parts of Africa, Asia, South America and Europe — a trend that has grown over time.

A 2023 research programme conducted by UKHSA and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) identified the virus in mosquitoes collected from ponds near Retford, Nottinghamshire.

“While this is the first detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the UK, it is not unexpected as the virus is already widespread in Europe,” said Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director for Travel Health and Infections at UKHSA.

Dr Arran Folly, who led the research programme, said the finding reflects “a wider changing landscape, where, in the wake of climate change, mosquito-borne diseases are expanding to new areas”.

West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes typically breed in standing water. Health experts recommend using insect repellents and bed nets, and eliminating standing water sources, to help prevent transmission.

The virus often causes mild or no symptoms, making it difficult to detect. Common symptoms include headaches, high fever and skin rashes. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal. Last year, protests were held in Seville, Spain, after five people died from the virus.

aedes vexansafrica asia south americabirdbiting mosquitoesbritainclimate changestanding water sourcessymptomsuk health officialsvirus spreadwest nile virusuk nile virus

Related News

JN.1 Variant Drives Global Spike in Covid-19 Cases
Health

Global Covid-19 cases surge amid emergence of JN.1 variant

Rachel Reeves
UK

Reeves to highlight UK trade deals at G7 summit

Gujarat’s Asiatic lion
Asia

Gujarat’s Asiatic lion population grows by 32% in five years

Pakistan drop star players for Bangladesh T20s
Cricket

Pakistan drop star players for Bangladesh T20s

More For You

Malayali nurse invited to Buckingham Palace

Her journey reflects the challenges many international healthcare workers face

Indian Express

Malayali nurse invited to Buckingham Palace for supporting international NHS staff

A nurse from Kerala who has worked to support fellow Malayali professionals in the UK has been invited to attend King Charles III’s garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her contributions to the NHS and international nursing community.

Prabin Baby, 45, who currently works as a patient experience nurse in Hertfordshire, received the invitation in acknowledgement of her efforts to help internationally trained nurses, particularly from Kerala, integrate into the British healthcare system.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Sattva Collective launches to support South Asian women

The initiative will empower more women to speak openly about their health

iStock

The Sattva Collective launches to support South Asian women through midlife and menopause

A new community-led initiative has been launched in the UK to provide culturally sensitive support for South Asian women navigating midlife and menopause.

The Sattva Collective, founded by certified Midlife and Menopause Coach Kiran Singh, officially launched on 14 May 2025 as a registered Community Interest Company (CIC). It is the first initiative in the UK focused specifically on the experiences of South Asian women during what Singh describes as a “deeply personal and often stigmatised” phase of life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zepbound Surpasses Wegovy in Groundbreaking Weight Loss Study

This may influence future decisions on treatment options for obesity patients

iStock

Eli Lilly's Zepbound outshines Wegovy in weight loss trial results

Eli Lilly announced on Sunday that its weight-loss drug, Zepbound, outperformed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a head-to-head trial, showing superior results across five weight-loss targets, including waist circumference reduction.

This trial, the first of its kind comparing the two widely used obesity medications, offers Eli Lilly a competitive advantage as it aims to secure broader insurance coverage in the rapidly growing obesity drug market, which is projected to exceed $150 billion annually by the next decade.

Keep ReadingShow less
Global Nursing Inequality Exposed in New Report on Nurses Day

The WHO forecasts a continued reduction in the global nursing shortage

iStock

International Nurses Day: Report shows the poorest regions face 70% shortages of nurses

The global nursing workforce has grown by nearly two million over the past five years, yet major disparities in distribution continue to impede progress towards universal health coverage (UHC) and global health goals, according to the State of the World’s Nursing 2025 report released on 12 May by the World Health Organization (WHO), International Council of Nurses (ICN), and partners.

As of 2023, there are 29.8 million nurses worldwide, up from 27.9 million in 2018. The report also notes a decline in the global nursing shortage, from 6.2 million in 2020 to 5.8 million in 2023. However, the report cautions that the improvements are not evenly shared across regions and income levels, leaving many low- and middle-income countries struggling with persistent shortfalls.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naga Munchetty’s IUD Experience Sparks Call for Better Women’s Healthcare

Munchetty has become an advocate against medical misogyny

Getty

Naga Munchetty passed out during an IUD fitting, says women deserve better treatment

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has spoken out about the severe pain she experienced during the fitting and removal of an intrauterine device (IUD), revealing she passed out twice during the procedure. She has called for greater transparency around the potential discomfort associated with the contraceptive and criticised what she describes as a culture of “medical misogyny”.

Speaking on the Life of Bryony podcast, Munchetty, 50, said she wanted more women to be fully informed about the realities of the procedure. She urged medical professionals to be honest about the potential for pain and to offer pain relief options, including anaesthetic, more readily.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc