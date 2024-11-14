Wembley man found guilty of raping two teenagers

According to the Metropolitan Police, in the first case in 2019, Makwana posed as a younger man on Snapchat to interact with an 18-year-old.

Himanshu Makwana was convicted on two counts of rape at Harrow Crown Court. (Photo credit: Metropolitan Police)

By: EasternEye

A WEMBLEY man has been found guilty of raping two teenagers in separate incidents, following an investigation by specialist detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

On Tuesday, 12 November, Himanshu Makwana, 42, of Thurlby Road, Wembley, was convicted on two counts of rape at Harrow Crown Court, sitting at Willesden Magistrates. The offences, committed four years apart, involved similar circumstances, with Makwana using Snapchat to communicate with both victims.

According to the Metropolitan Police, in the first case in 2019, Makwana posed as a younger man on Snapchat to interact with an 18-year-old. After months of contact, he arranged to meet her and drove her to an empty office block, where he raped her. Although the incident was reported to the police then, no suspect was identified.

In April 2023, Makwana again used Snapchat, this time creating a false identity as a 19-year-old to contact his second victim, who had recently turned 16. He parked near her school and asked for help, prompting the victim to enter his vehicle. Once inside, he locked the doors, identified himself as “Samir,” and provided her with alcohol before driving to an empty commercial premises, where he raped her.

In April 2023, Makwana again used Snapchat, this time creating a false identity as a 19-year-old to contact his second victim, who had recently turned 16. He parked near her school and asked for help, prompting the victim to enter his vehicle. Once inside, he locked the doors, identified himself as “Samir,” and provided her with alcohol before driving to an empty commercial premises, where he raped her.

Detective constable Lewis Jelley, who led the investigation, said, “Makwana posed as a young man on social media in order to prey on young girls. He carried out a horrific act on one woman and then did it again a few years later. I am delighted that the jury has found him guilty after a painstaking investigation. I want to thank the two brave young women who came forward and reported the offences to us. Without their courage, we would not be in the position we are today.”

Makwana was arrested on 27 November 2023, a day after the second incident, thanks to a witness who captured an image of his car. This allowed officers to locate the vehicle and arrest him. DNA analysis linked him to the 2019 case, where he had previously remained unidentified.

He was charged with both rapes on 22 December 2023 and held in custody until the trial. Makwana is scheduled for sentencing at Harrow Crown Court on 17 January 2025.