Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Chinese student jailed for life for raping women in UK and China

Sentencing him at Inner London Crown Court, Judge Rosina Cottage said there was “no doubt that you planned and executed a campaign of rape” that had caused “devastating and long term effects”.

Zhenhao Zou

Zhenhao Zou, 28, was jailed on Thursday after being found guilty of multiple offences. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 20, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A CHINESE postgraduate student convicted of drugging and raping 10 women in the UK and China has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a London court.

Zhenhao Zou, 28, was jailed on Thursday after being found guilty of multiple offences. Police say there is evidence he may have targeted more than 50 other women.

Zou targeted young Chinese women, inviting them to his flat in London under the pretext of studying or having drinks, before drugging and assaulting them. He filmed nine of the rapes using hidden or handheld cameras. Only three of the 10 victims have been identified so far.

‘Planned and executed a campaign of rape’

Sentencing him at Inner London Crown Court, Judge Rosina Cottage said there was “no doubt that you planned and executed a campaign of rape” that had caused “devastating and long term effects”.

She said that while Zou appeared “well to do, ambitious and charming”, this image masked a “sexual predator”. He had treated his victims “callously” as “sex toys” for his own gratification, she said, and posed a “risk for an indefinite period” due to his desire to assert “power and control over women”.

Zou, wearing a dark suit and glasses, listened to the sentence via a translator. He will serve a minimum of 22 years, taking into account time already spent in custody.

A former engineering student at University College London, Zou was found guilty in March of 28 offences. These included 11 counts of rape, three counts of voyeurism, one count of false imprisonment, three counts of possessing butanediol with intent to commit a sexual offence, and 10 counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

He raped three women in London and seven in China between 2019 and 2023. Two of the rape charges related to one woman.

Victims speak of trauma

Several victims gave impact statements during the sentencing, describing the psychological effects they continue to suffer. These include nightmares, self-harm, and isolation.

One woman said she remembered “wandering like a trapped animal trying to find an exit” after the attack.

“What happened that night is etched into my soul forever,” she said. She added that Zou’s family was “very powerful in China” and that she feared he would “seek revenge”.

Police appeal for more victims to come forward

After the sentencing, Saira Pike from the Crown Prosecution Service said Zou was a “serial rapist and a danger to women”.

“His life sentence reflects the heinous acts and harm he caused to women and the danger he posed to society,” she said.

She said that analysis of footage and online chats had shown the former student’s “meticulous planning and the horrifying execution of his crimes”. Pike also praised the “courageous women” who came forward and whose evidence, along with Zou’s own videos, helped secure his conviction.

Since his conviction, 24 women have come forward following an international police appeal, saying they believe they may have been assaulted by Zou.

The Metropolitan Police believe there may be more victims and have appealed for them to come forward.

Commander Kevin Southworth said, “Our investigation remains open and we continue to appeal to anyone who may think they have been a victim of Zou.”

“Please come forward and speak with our team – we will treat you with empathy, kindness and respect.”

Zou also studied in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies)

china uk crimechinese studentcrown prosecution serviceinner london crown courtlife sentencemetropolitan policesexual assaultsexual predatoruniversity college londonvictim statements.zhenhao zou

Related News

Jay Thakkar
Entertainment

Jay Thakkar on acting, ambition and human truths: Real life inspires me more than fiction

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys London stroll with rumoured boyfriend
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys London stroll with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi

Boom Boom Tel Aviv
Trending

'Boom Boom Tel Aviv' goes viral as city-themed anthem takes over social media

Kuberaa
Entertainment

‘Kuberaa’ review round-up: Fans call Dhanush’s performance ‘god-level’ while Rashmika surprises in Kammula’s slow-burn crime drama

More For You

assisted dying bill

Pro and anti-assisted dying campaigners protest ahead of a parliamentary decision later today, on June 20, 2025 in London.

Getty Images

MPs to vote on assisted dying bill amid divided views

UK MPs are set to hold a key vote on assisted dying on Friday, which could either advance or halt a proposed law that would allow terminally ill adults to end their lives under strict conditions.

The vote follows several hours of debate in the House of Commons and will decide whether the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill moves to the House of Lords for further scrutiny or is dropped altogether.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labour attracts growing support from Asian business leaders

Lord Waheed Alli

Labour attracts growing support from Asian business leaders

ASIAN businessmen have donated generously to the ruling Labour party and the Liberal Democrats in the first quarter of 2025, the latest data from the Electoral Commission has revealed.

Property tycoon Maqbool Ahmed was the biggest Asian donor, contributing more than £75,000 to Labour, while Amin Hemani gave £50,000, and Lord Waheed Alli contributed £35,000 in January. Businessman Sudhir Choudhrie made six donations totalling more than £23,000 to the Liberal Democrats, data from January to March showed.

Keep ReadingShow less
​City Hall of Birmingham

City Hall of Birmingham council.

iStock

Birmingham council to recognise Sikh and Jewish identities in data collection

BIRMINGHAM City Council will become the first in England to recognise Sikh and Jewish identities in its data collection.

A motion tabled by the Birmingham Labour group was passed at a full council meeting. It will change how information is collected from residents in the future. Current council questionnaires do not include the categories, despite the presence of over 30,000 Sikhs and around 2,000 Jewish residents in the city.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS rejects new Alzheimer's drugs over high costs

Photo for representation (iStock)

NHS rejects new Alzheimer's drugs over high costs

THE NHS said on Thursday (19) it will not offer two new treatments for Alzheimer's disease, citing high costs and "too small" benefits.

Donanemab and Lecanemab have been hailed as breakthrough treatments for slowing down the symptoms of early-stage Alzheimer's, the most common type of dementia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Survivors demand politicians step back from child sexual exploitation inquiry

Photo for representation (iStock)

Survivors demand politicians step back from child sexual exploitation inquiry

TWO survivors of grooming gangs have called for politicians to step back and let women shape the new national inquiry into child sexual exploitation.

Holly Archer and Scarlett Jones, who helped run a local inquiry in Telford, said the political fighting over vulnerable women must stop before the investigation begins, the Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc