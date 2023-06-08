Website Logo
  Thursday, June 08, 2023
We need to make more films for theatres: Manoj Bajpayee

The Shool actor said the viewing habit of people changed during the pandemic and people got used to watching shows and movies on streamers.

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is trending on ZEE5 Global, believes there is a need to make more movies for the theatrical format.

The 54-year-old Padma Shri recipient told PTI over phone from Mumbai on Thursday that while people can enjoy a film on a streaming platform in the comfort of their homes, films (theatrical releases) have “their own beauty”.

“There has to be some kind of balance – between OTT and theatre which feed off each other. We need to make more movies for theatres,” he said, observing movies last for longer terms.

The Shool actor said the viewing habit of people changed during the pandemic and people got used to watching shows and movies on streamers.

“We need to make more and more movies for theatres, more within the budget. So that people again get used to watching films in theatres and a greater loss can be avoided,” Bajpayee said.

Asked the reason behind gangster movies not doing well on the big screen, Bajpayee said he did not entirely agree with the argument and called it “a temporary phase.” “Be it gangster movies or any movie, there are so many subjects, so many films. Just because OTT is there does it mean all gangster movies will go to OTT? No. In fact, so many different kinds of films will be streamed and it is a passing phase,” the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said.

Asked if he wanted to be part of any Bengali project, he said, “I look forward to being a part of any great project in any language, be it Bengali, Tamil, or Malayalam. But my only handicap is I am not that much well-versed in the language (Bengali).

“It has to be a great project and I want to do complete justice to my role, to me being part of it.”

About Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai on ZEE5, Bajpayee said, ”This film belongs to the mainstream genre but it does not make anyone larger than life, including the protagonist… People keep watching it again and again as they find the characters believable.” The actor is reuniting with Abhishek Chaubey for a Netflix series after Ray.

“It is a series you had never seen before, one of a kind. There are fantastic actors like Konkona Sensharma, Nasser among others in the cast drawn from different regions,” he said.

“There are others like Kanu Behl’s Despatch, a thriller, and the next season of The Family Man series,” he added.

