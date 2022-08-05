Website Logo
  • Friday, August 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

We have a very good friendship, we are like one family: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem on friendship with Neeraj Chopra

“Neeraj Bhai is my brother.”

Arshad Nadeem (left) and Neeraj Chopra (right)

By: Melvin Samuel

Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem says he will miss competing against India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra at the Commonwealth Games here as they are part of ‘one’ family.

Neeraj won a historic silver at the World Championships last month with a throw of 88.13m as Arshad finished fifth after becoming the first Pakistani to qualify for the finals.

The Indian pulled out of the CWG due to a groin strain while Arshad, who continues to nurse an elbow injury, is expected to be on the podium with Grenada’s Anderson Peters, the favourite for gold. Peters won the gold at recent Worlds

“Neeraj Bhai is my brother. I miss him here. May God give him the best of health and I get to compete with him soon,” Arshad told PTI

The ‘bromance’ has been brewing between Indo-Pak rivals ever since they took part in the South Asian Games in 2016 in Guwahati

Four years ago, when Neeraj won the gold and Arshad got bronze at the Asian Games, the Indians had not warmed up to the Pakistani athlete fully but it is not the case anymore.

“He is a good person. Initially, you tend to be a bit reserved. When you get to know each other, you tend to open up.

“We have a very good friendship. I hope he keeps performing for India and I keep performing for my country. We both have made an impact. We are like one family,” said the 25-year-old

The fifth-place finish at Worlds was a creditable finish for Arshad who made a comeback from injury after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He is still carrying the same elbow injury

“After Tokyo Olympics, I participated in the Worlds after a long gap, I am feeling good about my game. I have an elbow injury and getting treated for it.”

Neeraj’s personal best of 89.94m is a tad shy of the 90m mark while Arshad’s best stands at 86.38

“The way coaches are seeing and the way I feel about my game, I have set myself a target of 95m,” said Arshad sounding rather optimistic”

Neeraj’s gold at the Olympics captured the imagination of the entire nation and made him an overnight star. Arshad has a long way to go but says he too is getting a lot of support from his government

“The way Neeraj Bhai has got a lot of fame in your country, I have got a lot of support from my government and the people. I am really grateful for that,” said Arshad who hopes to compete in India again soon.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Minority ethnic groups paid more Covid fines than white Britons due to Police racial bias:…
News
UK to launch facial recognition smartwatches to track foreign criminals
UK
Play explores the political legacy of migrant families
Sports
Arsenal ready to go to a ‘different level,’ says Arteta
Sports
ICC hopes to retain all-format players despite busy calendar
News
UK PM hopeful Sunak scores surprise debate to win over rival
News
Pakistan: Hamza Shehbaz flies to the UK to ‘explain’ Punjab by-poll defeat to…
News
SriLankan Airlines rubbishes reports of no meals in Business Class
WORLD
This hotel in Cologne offers beer on tap
News
Jasper and Willow: Sibling rescue felines declared UK’s joint National Cat of the…
News
‘Brazilian Hulk’ Valdir Segato, known for injecting oil into muscles, dead at 55
News
Feminine hygiene products – are they any good?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Lady Gaga to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’ sequel
Minority ethnic groups paid more Covid fines than white Britons…
Philippines chosen to host ASEAN Gaming Summit in 2023
UK to launch facial recognition smartwatches to track foreign criminals
We have a very good friendship, we are like one…
Play explores the political legacy of migrant families