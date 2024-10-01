Wanis International celebrates 60th anniversary

The business began in 1964 when Mr. Wani and his wife opened a small grocery shop in Holloway Road

Kapil and Sanjay Wadhwani with their mother, Mrs Wadhwani.

By: Pramod Thomas

WANIS INTERNATIONAL FOODS, owned by Kapil and Sanjay Wadhwani, recently celebrated its remarkable journey from a small grocery store to becoming Europe’s leading distributor of international foods.

The company marked its 60th anniversary on Wednesday (25) with an event at The Londoner Hotel. The gathering included industry stakeholders, suppliers from various countries, and long-standing clients.

To commemorate 60 years in business, Wanis International announced donations of £10,000 each to six different charities.

The event began with a reflection on the company’s six-decade history, highlighting how its founder, Tulsidas Wadhwani, affectionately known as Mr. Wani, started the business in 1964 with a small grocery shop in North London.

Welcoming the guests, Mrs. Wadhwani said, “From 1964 until today, our family has grown from my late husband and myself to over 200 people in the company. What an incredible journey it has been! I would have never dreamt that this business would grow so big.”

The business began when Wani and his wife opened a small grocery shop in Holloway Road, catering to London’s migrant communities by importing exotic foods from Africa and the Caribbean.

As demand for these products grew, the business expanded, relocating to Commercial Street near Spitalfields Market in the 1970s. This location helped the business attract customers from across the UK, and soon Wani’s wife and two sons joined the company, making it a true family-run operation.

Kapil said, “Sixty years ago, in 1964, our father, Tulsidas Wadhwani, was inspired by the birth of his first child, our big sister, to lay the foundation of what would eventually become Wanis International Foods. He believed she was his lucky charm, as her name Nityalaxmi literally means ‘Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity.’”

In the 1980s, Wanis acquired a warehouse to accommodate its expanding product range, becoming a one-stop shop for specialist ethnic foods. By the 1990s, the business had moved to larger premises in East London and began delivering goods nationwide.

Recognising the opportunity to export British and global brands, Wanis launched its export operations in 1994, supplying markets in Europe, West Africa, the Caribbean, and the USA.

Today, Wanis boasts an annual turnover exceeding £140,000,000 and serves both UK and international markets. The company operates from sites in East London and Milton Keynes. As part of its growth strategy, Wanis opened a £20m distribution centre in Rainham, Essex, in 2022. This state-of-the-art facility significantly enhances the company’s distribution capacity, positioning Wanis for further expansion, particularly in export operations.

Sanjay added, “My mum and dad were the ones who started this. Mum was always strict, and Dad was soft. They imported fresh fruit and vegetables, and our location near Spitalfields Market was ideal. We benefited from passing customers but didn’t have to pay the market levy, which gave Mum and Dad a price advantage.”

The company employs a diverse team of 200 people across its two sites, representing 28 nationalities and speaking 25 different languages, reflecting the company’s commitment to inclusivity.

The business is now led by Kapil and Sanjay, supported by a board that includes George Phillips (commercial director), Adam Reader (finance director), and Alam Ameer (associate director).