News

Major incident in West Midlands after cyanide spill in canal

Walsall Council leader Garry Perry confirmed the chemical involved is sodium cyanide, a substance that can cause serious health effects.

This area spans from the heart of Walsall to neighbouring Birmingham, encompassing interconnected waterways across Wednesbury, Tipton, and West Bromwich. (Photo credit: iStock)

By: EasternEye

A MAJOR incident has been declared following a toxic sodium cyanide spill in a canal in Walsall, West Midlands, leading to warnings for the public to avoid a 12-mile stretch of the canal network and towpaths.

This area spans from the heart of Walsall to neighbouring Birmingham, encompassing interconnected waterways across Wednesbury, Tipton, and West Bromwich.

Walsall Council leader Garry Perry confirmed the chemical involved is sodium cyanide, a substance that can cause serious health effects, including seizures, vomiting, and loss of consciousness, reported the BBC.

He assured that precautionary measures are being taken to protect individuals, adding, “We understand [the public’s] alarm – of course we want to do all we can to take the right precautionary measures to protect individuals.”

The council advised that sodium cyanide dissolves in water and poses significant risks to both people and their pets if they come into direct contact with it. The public has been urged to avoid the area, and those exposed to the water who feel unwell should seek medical advice through the NHS 111 service or contact emergency services via 999.

The spill, first discovered on Monday, affected the canal stretch from Spinks Bridge, Walsall, to Birchills Street Bridge. As a result, exclusion zones have been established from the Walsall lock flight to lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green in the borough, and Perry Barr in Birmingham, the BBC reported.

Garry Perry said that it is too early to speculate on how the substance entered the waterway but promised ongoing investigations and regular updates. The council, in collaboration with several partner agencies, is conducting water testing and monitoring the situation. Precautionary measures will be adjusted as more information becomes available.

Public health authorities, led by interim director Nadia Inglis, are working to lift restrictions as soon as it is safe, with a cautious but prompt approach. Inglis stated, “We’re doing things cautiously but as quickly as we can.”

Residents living on boats in the affected area have been informed of the spill, according to the Canal and River Trust. One local resident expressed frustration, telling the BBC, “I think [the chemical spill] is disgusting – there ought to be big fines.”

Sodium cyanide, a chemical used in industries such as metal cleaning and photography, can cause severe symptoms including headaches, dizziness, and seizures upon exposure.

The UK Health Security Agency warns that it can be rapidly fatal if inhaled or ingested, as it interferes with the body’s ability to use oxygen.

