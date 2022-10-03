Website Logo
  • Monday, October 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Wakanda Forever trailer introduces new Black Panther to MCU after T’Challa’s death

Wakanda Forever is due to hit theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Wakanda Forever Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The first official trailer of the long-awaited Marvel film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has finally been released on Monday and it provides a better look at the mysterious new Black Panther.

The almost 2-minute-long trailer gives viewers a closer glimpse at a new underwater nation, which is being led by Namor, who just like in the Marvel comics, can also fly with his winged feet. Further, there is a brief look at Dominique Thorne in the new Iron Man-style armour that suggests a major role for Ironheart in this flick. The trailer ends with a shot of the new Black Panther without revealing who is in the suit, but it could be Shuri, Nakia, or even Okoye.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s follow-up to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

He wrote a sequel for ‘Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honouring Boseman’s legacy.

At this year’s Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that ‘Wakanda Forever’ will mark the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four.

The star cast of ‘Wakanda Forever’ includes Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, as well as Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

The film will introduce Riri Williams, the teenage genius who becomes the hero Ironheart. ‘Wakanda Forever’ is due to hit theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Netizens troll Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush for shoddy VFX and cartoonish look,…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Falguni Pathak match dance steps at Garba night in Mumbai leaving fans…
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson’s Brazilian look-alike is a hit in Rio de Janeiro but gets bitten by…
Hollywood News
Adam Levine’s wife supports him at concert in Las Vegas amid cheating scandal
News
‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’…
TELEVISION
From street bazaars of Tajikistan to Bigg Boss fame, Abdu Rozik’s story of struggle
NEWS
10-year-old influencer Aqsa Masrat takes internet by storm with her videos
Hollywood News
Marvel Studios greenlights Deadpool 4 two years before the release of Deadpool 3?
TELEVISION
Dheeraj Dhoopar dazzles in this monochromatic regal Kashmiri look
Entertainment
‘You can’t buy my love for Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi garu, get lost,’…
Hollywood News
‘He is right about that’: George Clooney on Brad Pitt calling him ‘the…
Entertainment
68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor honour for ‘Tanhaji’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW