Wakanda Forever trailer introduces new Black Panther to MCU after T’Challa’s death

Wakanda Forever Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The first official trailer of the long-awaited Marvel film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has finally been released on Monday and it provides a better look at the mysterious new Black Panther.

The almost 2-minute-long trailer gives viewers a closer glimpse at a new underwater nation, which is being led by Namor, who just like in the Marvel comics, can also fly with his winged feet. Further, there is a brief look at Dominique Thorne in the new Iron Man-style armour that suggests a major role for Ironheart in this flick. The trailer ends with a shot of the new Black Panther without revealing who is in the suit, but it could be Shuri, Nakia, or even Okoye.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s follow-up to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

He wrote a sequel for ‘Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honouring Boseman’s legacy.

At this year’s Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that ‘Wakanda Forever’ will mark the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four.

The star cast of ‘Wakanda Forever’ includes Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, as well as Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

The film will introduce Riri Williams, the teenage genius who becomes the hero Ironheart. ‘Wakanda Forever’ is due to hit theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)