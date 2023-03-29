Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Vivian Dsena confirms embracing Islam

Dsena is married to Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly and has a four-month-old daughter.

Vivian Dsena (Photo credit: Team Prashant Golecha)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Indian television actor Vivian Dsena has revealed that he has converted from Christianity to Islam.

Dsena, who is known for headlining such successful shows as Madhubala, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Sirf Tum, confirmed he embraced Islam in 2019 after observing Ramadan.

Talking to Bombay Times, he said, “Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest.”

Dsena had kept himself out of the spotlight for a long time, is married to Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly and has a four-month-old daughter.

The actor had recently wished all his fans at the beginning of Ramadan. He had written, “Almighty. On this blessed first Friday in #Ramadan make us among those who fast sincerely for your sake. May you accept our fasts and nights in prayer which we do in full submission. Keep us away from heedlessness and forgive all our sins. Amen.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

