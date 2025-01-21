Vivek Ramaswamy steps down from government role, eyes Ohio governor bid

ASIAN American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy announced on Monday that he is stepping down from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Ramaswamy said he plans to focus on preparing for a potential run for governor of Ohio.

“It was my honour to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining the government,” Ramaswamy, 39, said in a post on X.

Donald Trump, after his November 2024 presidential election victory, had announced the formation of DOGE, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ramaswamy leading the agency.

Ramaswamy’s announcement came on the same day Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

“I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!” Ramaswamy stated hours after Trump’s inauguration.

The White House acknowledged Ramaswamy’s contributions to DOGE. “Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE. He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today,” Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the Trump Team, told PTI.

“We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again,” Kelly added.

Ramaswamy is considering the timing for a formal announcement of his Ohio gubernatorial campaign, expected in 2026.

If elected, he would become the first Indian American Governor of Ohio. So far, only three Indian Americans have served as governors in the US: Bobby Jindal in Louisiana and Nikki Haley in South Carolina, both Republicans.

Ramaswamy, who previously ran an unsuccessful campaign during the Republican presidential primaries, endorsed Trump after exiting the race.

His announcement for the Ohio governor run could come as early as next week.

(With inputs from PTI)