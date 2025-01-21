Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Vivek Ramaswamy steps down from government role, eyes Ohio governor bid

Vivek-Ramaswamy-Getty

Ramaswamy’s announcement came on the same day Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 21, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

ASIAN American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy announced on Monday that he is stepping down from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Ramaswamy said he plans to focus on preparing for a potential run for governor of Ohio.

“It was my honour to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining the government,” Ramaswamy, 39, said in a post on X.

Donald Trump, after his November 2024 presidential election victory, had announced the formation of DOGE, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ramaswamy leading the agency.

Ramaswamy’s announcement came on the same day Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

“I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!” Ramaswamy stated hours after Trump’s inauguration.

The White House acknowledged Ramaswamy’s contributions to DOGE. “Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE. He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today,” Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the Trump Team, told PTI.

“We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again,” Kelly added.

Ramaswamy is considering the timing for a formal announcement of his Ohio gubernatorial campaign, expected in 2026.

If elected, he would become the first Indian American Governor of Ohio. So far, only three Indian Americans have served as governors in the US: Bobby Jindal in Louisiana and Nikki Haley in South Carolina, both Republicans.

Ramaswamy, who previously ran an unsuccessful campaign during the Republican presidential primaries, endorsed Trump after exiting the race.

His announcement for the Ohio governor run could come as early as next week.

(With inputs from PTI)

asian americandogedonald trumpelon muskgovernor of ohiovivek ramaswamy

Related News

India-Britain-iStock
News

Report claims colonial Britain drained India of £52.7 trillion

southport-stabbing-accused-reuters
Featured

Teen pleads guilty to Southport murders; government announces inquiry

Isle of Man Gambling License & iGaming Regulations
Sponsored Feature

Isle of Man Gambling License & iGaming Regulations

More For You

donald-trump-getty

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump signs executive orders on immigration, climate, and more on Day 1

ON HIS first day back in office, US president Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders addressing immigration, climate policies, and other key issues.

The orders included measures he had campaigned on, as well as unexpected actions like withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-US-Getty

Trump vowed to address what he described as years of betrayal and decline in the United States. (Photo: Getty Images)

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president, promises ‘golden age’

DONALD TRUMP was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking the start of a historic second term.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared the beginning of a "golden age" for America while sharply criticising what he described as a "broken" society that he vowed to restore.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kolkata-doctor-rape-murder-Getty
Doctors and social activists carrying a banner, shout slogans during a rally to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, on October 2, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Indian court hands life sentence to rapist-murderer of Kolkata doctor

A POLICE volunteer in India has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata.

Sanjay Roy, 33, was convicted on Saturday, with the sentence announced on Monday by Judge Anirban Das, who ruled that the crime did not qualify as a "rarest-of-rare" case warranting the death penalty.

Keep ReadingShow less
naga-sadhus-reuters

The term 'Naga' is derived from the Sanskrit word for 'naked,' symbolising renunciation of material possessions and worldly attachments. (Photo: Reuters)

Maha Kumbh: Over 100 women take first steps as Naga ascetics

AT THE Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the process of initiating over 100 women as ‘Naga Sanyasinis’ of Juna Akhada began on Sunday.

Naga Sanyasinis are female ascetics belonging to the Naga sect, a prominent and ancient monastic order within the broader Hindu tradition.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-us-Getty

Trump’s proposals for a second term include a major deportation programme, renewed efforts to expand oil and gas drilling, and promises of peace in Ukraine. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump’s second-term agenda: immigration, tariffs, and peace

DONALD TRUMP has outlined plans for sweeping changes as he prepares to return to the White House on Monday, vowing to act quickly on issues including immigration, trade, and foreign policy.

Trump’s proposals for a second term include a major deportation programme, renewed efforts to expand oil and gas drilling, and promises of peace in Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications