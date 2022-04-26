Website Logo
  Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Vivek Oberoi joins Rohit Shetty’s streaming show India Police Force

Vivek Oberoi (Photo credit: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has joined Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty on the cast of Rohit Shetty’s debut streaming show India Police Force. The project was officially announced last week, with Malhotra as the male lead, who will play a Delhi Police officer.  

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at the streaming service Prime. According to the makers, Indian Police Force pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

In the show, Oberoi will feature alongside Malhotra and actor Shilpa Shetty, who will also essay the role of a cop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the news of Oberoi joining the project and shared his picture from the show’s set.

“Meet the most experienced senior officer of our squad. Welcome aboard Vivek!” the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Shetty’s cop universe includes two Singham films, headlined by Ajay Devgn, as well as Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and Sooryavanshi, which featured Akshay Kumar.

Oberoi said he is excited to join the series and play a super-cop. “Charged to join the best force: Indian Police Force and be a super-cop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you, bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi!” the 45-year-old actor wrote in a post on Instagram.

Oberoi, known for hit films such as Company, Dum, Saathiya, Yuva, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, also stars in another Prime Video series, Inside Edge.

The shooting of Indian Police Force, an Amazon Original series in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, is currently underway in Mumbai.  The show is most likely to be released next year on Prime Video.

