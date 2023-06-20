Vistara wins Skytrax’s ‘best airline in India and South Asia’ award

Vistara’s chief commercial officer Deepak Rajawat (second from left) and vice-president & head of corporate communications Rashmi Soni (extreme right) receiving awards along with the airline’s team at the World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S full-service carrier Vistara has moved four notches up from last year to the 16th position worldwide at the latest World Airline Awards by Skytrax.



The joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines also became the only Indian carrier to feature in the list of the world’s top 20 airlines for the second time in a row.



Singapore Airlines, which holds a 49 per cent stake in Vistara was named the world’s best airline while Air India, owned by Tata was recognised as the ‘most improved airline in India and south Asia’.



The awards ceremony took place during the ongoing Paris Air Show 2023 which also saw India’s IndoGo announcing a deal to buy a record 500 jets from Airbus.



IndiGo was honoured as the ‘best low-cost airline in India and South Asia’.



Vistara was also named the ‘best airline in India and South Asia’ for the third consecutive year, ‘best airline staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth time in a row, ‘best cabin crew in India and South Asia’ for the third consecutive year and ‘best business class airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time.



Its CEO Vinod Kannan said the awards were a “strong endorsement” of the customers’ trust “in our thoughtful service, consistent operational excellence and constant innovations”.



“These awards are also a recognition of the hard work put in by our employees, especially the frontline teams,” he said.