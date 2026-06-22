Virat Kohli says Karan Aujla’s ‘Winning Speech’ reminds him of his late father

Highlights

Virat Kohli revealed he listens to Karan Aujla’s song ‘Winning Speech’ before matches.

The cricketer said the track resonates with his own life journey.

Kohli explained that the song reminds him of his father, who died when he was young.

He also reflected on his belief in comebacks and overcoming impossible odds.

Virat Kohli has shared the emotional reason behind one of his pre-match rituals, revealing that Karan Aujla’s hit track ‘Winning Speech’ holds a deeply personal meaning for him.

The former India captain made the revelation while appearing alongside the Punjabi singer-rapper at the One8 global premiere in New Delhi. During the conversation, Kohli spoke about his admiration for Aujla’s music and explained why one particular song has become part of his match-day routine.

The batter said the song's themes of perseverance and personal struggle mirror parts of his own life, especially the loss of his father at a young age.

Why ‘Winning Speech’ has a special place in Kohli’s life

Speaking at the event, Kohli praised Aujla for drawing from his own experiences in his songwriting and said that authenticity was what made the music connect with listeners.

According to Kohli, ‘Winning Speech’ is the track he relates to most because it reflects a journey of overcoming adversity. He said he sees similarities between Aujla’s story and his own experiences growing up.

The cricketer explained that the song also reminds him of his father, making it particularly meaningful. As a result, it has become one of the songs he regularly listens to before stepping onto the field.

The mindset behind Kohli’s greatest performances

During the discussion, Kohli also spoke about the mentality that has defined his career, saying he has never believed a match is lost until the final moment.

He explained that he is often drawn to situations where a game appears beyond recovery, only for his team to find a way back into contention. According to Kohli, that mindset has stayed with him since childhood.

Reflecting on memorable moments, he pointed to India’s dramatic victory over Pakistan in Melbourne, a match in which the odds were heavily stacked against his team. Kohli said he never focuses on percentages or predictions, believing that even the smallest chance is worth fighting for.

Looking beyond cricket with One8

The 37-year-old also spoke about his long-term ambitions for One8 Commune, saying he hopes the brand eventually becomes bigger than any individual associated with it.

Kohli said his ultimate goal is for the venture to stand on its own, to the point where people no longer think about who founded it. He added that building something capable of lasting for decades would be a greater achievement than personal recognition.

The comments offered a glimpse into the values that continue to shape Kohli's life both on and off the field: resilience, belief and a determination to create something that endures beyond individual success.