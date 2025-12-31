Vinyl's big comeback, Oasis reunion and Taylor Swift drive UK music to record year

Highlights

The UK music industry has hit a triumphant high note in 2025, with British artists achieving 210.3 m album equivalent sales, a robust 4.9 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the British Phonographic Industry's annual report.

The remarkable growth story centres on the resurgence of physical formats, particularly vinyl, which grew by an impressive 13.3 per cent to reach 7.6 m albums sold.

This marks the 18th consecutive year of vinyl growth, significantly outpacing streaming's 5.5 per cent increase despite streaming still dominating with 189 m equivalent albums.

Taylor Swift once again proved her unrivalled influence among music fans, with her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl selling 147,000 vinyl copies the highest number recorded since the Official Charts Company began tracking in the 1990s.

This achievement marks Swift's fourth consecutive year as the top vinyl seller, cementing her legendary status amongst the devoted Swifties.

Nostalgia powers growth

Nostalgia played a pivotal role in driving sales, with the Oasis reunion tour creating a streaming frenzy. Their 2010 compilation Time Flies… 1994-2009 returned to number one following the tour announcement and finished the year in fourth place, while their iconic 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory claimed seventh position.

The year's top albums showcased diverse appeal, with Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet securing second place behind Swift, followed by Ed Sheeran's tour collection.

Remarkably, Fleetwood Mac's 50 Years - Don't Stop finished fifth, while their timeless 1977 masterpiece Rumours ranked seventh in vinyl sales, demonstrating Britain's enduring love for classic rock.

However, not all physical formats celebrated success. CD sales declined 7.6 per cent to 9.7 m, suggesting earlier reports of a CD renaissance amongst Gen Z listeners may have been premature. Cassette tapes, though still niche at 330,000 units, experienced nearly 80 per cent growth.

BPI chief executive Jo Twist emphasised the need for government support to protect copyright frameworks amid growing AI concerns, calling British music "one of the crown jewels of the UK's creative industries" that deserves priority attention in 2026.