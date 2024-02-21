Vikrant Massey apologises for viral tweet featuring Ram-Sita cartoon

In the cartoon, Sita is depicted as saying, “I am so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!”

Vikrant Massey (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who is riding high on the huge success of his latest film 12th Fail, has found himself at the center of a controversy as a now-deleted tweet that he shared in 2018 has gone viral once again on social media.

The said tweet is related to the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, but it also includes a cartoon depiction of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Alongside the cartoon, Massey wrote, “Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame.”

The tweet has triggered a wave of criticism towards Massey for what many perceived as disrespectful towards the Hindu community.

Realising the damage his tweet may cause, the actor promptly deleted it and issued a public apology to the Hindu community.

In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could… — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) February 20, 2024

Apologising, the actor on Wednesday said, “In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign, or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt. As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs, and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards.”

