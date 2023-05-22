Website Logo
  • Monday, May 22, 2023
Vikram reacts to Anurag’s claims of never responding to Kennedy casting

Kennedy is a noirish thriller that follows the titular character working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle.

Vikram (Photo credit: Vikram/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

South star Vikram on Monday said he called Anurag Kashyap “immediately” after he came to know the filmmaker had tried to contact him for Kennedy.

In a recent interview with news outlet Film Companion, Kashyap said that Vikram, whose real name is Kennedy John Victor, was his first choice to play the titular assassin in his latest film, but the actor “never responded”.

In a lengthy Twitter note to the filmmaker, Vikram said he called Kashyap immediately after he learned that the director was trying to contact him for a project.

“Dear @anuragkashyap72… Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well-wishers on social media.

“When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or messages from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that,” the Ponniyin Selvan star wrote.

Vikram then wished the filmmaker “great times ahead” and said he is excited about the movie as it has his name.

“As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited about your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name. I wish you great times ahead. Lots of love. Chiyaan Vikram aka Kennedy,” he added.

Kashyap, currently attending the Cannes Film Festival where Kennedy is set to premiere under the Midnight Screenings section, went on to cast Rahul Bhat as the lead.

Kennedy is a noirish thriller that follows the titular character working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle. The film also features Sunny Leone.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

