Vijayendra Kumeria reveals he was taken aback by Naagin 4 getting axed abruptly

After weeks of speculations and countless media reports, producer Ekta Kapoor recently confirmed that her popular supernatural series Naagin 4 was set to bid adieu to the audience soon. Taking to her Instagram account, the content czarina had written that she has decided to end Naagin 4 and come back with Naagin 5 immediately.

The abrupt ending of Naagin 4 came as a big surprise not only for the audience but several cast members also, including actor Vijayendra Kumeria who plays the male lead on the show. However, he said that as an actor he is always prepared for such surprises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijayendra Kumeria (@vijayendrakumeria) on May 8, 2020 at 2:32pm PDT

“When I got to know I was, of course, taken aback for a moment. Then in the next few moments, I was fine as it has to happen with every show. So, as an actor, I am always prepared for such surprises. I am sure something good will be coming my way,” Vijayendra said.

Speaking about Naagin 4 getting axed, female lead Nia Sharma had earlier told a publication, “It didn’t end abruptly. The production house was professional and they informed me about the decision a few days back. Honestly speaking, I cannot complain because the television industry is badly affected and we do not know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijayendra Kumeria (@vijayendrakumeria) on Dec 12, 2019 at 5:46pm PST

It is true that Naagin 4 is ending abruptly on Colors, but fans can definitely look forward to Naagin 5, which is expected to hit the airwaves a couple of months after the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown is lifted.