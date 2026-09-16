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Hundreds queue for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in London, but event called off

Hundreds of fans who queued for hours outside The Shard to see Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay were left disappointed after the Metropolitan Police stepped in and the event was cancelled over safety concerns.

Vijay

C Joseph Vijay, chief minister of Tamil Nadu and actor at Silverstone Circuit on September 12, 2026.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 16, 2026
Eastern Eye

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  • Hundreds queue outside The Shard hoping to see Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
  • Met Police cancel the event, citing public safety concerns
  • Vijay's UK trip secures MoUs worth around Rs 12,300 crore (~£950 million) for Tamil Nadu
  • Investment drive expected to create more than 9,400 high-value jobs

HUNDREDS of fans gathered outside London's tallest building, The Shard, on Tuesday hoping to catch a glimpse of Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay, but the event was called off after the Metropolitan Police intervened, citing safety concerns.

The cancellation left many fans, some of whom had queued for hours, disappointed.

"For public safety concerns, we are calling off the programme because we don't have permission due to safety concerns," a member of the chief minister's team announced over a loudspeaker.

Tamil Nadu's Vijay visits UK to woo investors

"I think it's reasonable but all of these people have been waiting. This is hardly the kind of crowds we see in Tamil Nadu," said a young fan who had been camped at the actor-turned-politician's hotel for hours.

Vijay is leading a state delegation to the UK to attract investments into Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office said the delegation had signed multiple memoranda of understanding involving investments worth around Rs 12,300 crore (approximately £950 million) during the visit.

Vijay-Ajith Silverstone Reunion

The investment drive, aimed at positioning Tamil Nadu as Asia's premier advanced manufacturing and technology hub, is expected to generate more than 9,400 high-value jobs across the state.

Vijay is scheduled to conclude his UK tour and return to India on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

c joseph vijaylondonmetropolitan policetamil nadu
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