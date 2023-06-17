Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for ‘VD 12’

More details regarding the project are awaited.

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has started shooting for a film tentatively titled VD 12 in Hyderabad. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay dropped a poster in which he is seen holding a gun. “Shoot begins,” the poster read.

Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited.

Vijay has also collaborated with Mrunal Thakur for a new film, which is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mrunal shared a picture from the film’s pooja with Vijay on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “The first step in a very exciting journey…It’s my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I’m really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda.. Can’t wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish @harshithsri @hanshithareddy”

The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Virat and Anushka spend spiritual time in London
Entertainment
Ameesha Patel surrenders in cheque bounce case
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ opens big with £14 million at global box office
Entertainment
Decoding Ektaa R Kapoor’s unstoppable success as content czarina
Entertainment
Taj director believes Mughals were ‘not invaders’ who came to plunder India
TELEVISION
Sunny Leone to appear on Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ opens amid much fanfare, lukewarm reviews
NEWS
Prabhas fans thrash audience member for criticising ‘Adipurush’
Entertainment
Theatres in Kathmandu halt ‘Adipurush’ screening
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ spinoff ‘Velma’ renewed for Season 2
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her marriage plans
Entertainment
Nimrat Kaur wraps up ‘Section 84’ with Big B
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW