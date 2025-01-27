Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vigil held in Ilford for Harshita Brella calling for reforms

vigil-harshita

The event was organised by Southall Black Sisters (SBS) and attended by over 40 activists and community members.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 27, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A VIGIL was held on Brisbane Road in Ilford, London, on Friday, 24 January, to honour the life of Harshita Brella, a migrant victim of domestic abuse believed to have been killed by her husband.

The event was organised by Southall Black Sisters (SBS) and attended by over 40 activists and community members.

Harshita’s body was found last year on Brisbane Road, far from her home in Corby, Northamptonshire. Identified as a high-risk domestic abuse victim, she had been in contact with statutory authorities, but her specialised needs were reportedly unmet.

The vigil highlighted systemic failures in protecting Black, minoritised, and migrant women from violence.

Harshita’s family, based in India, called for accountability and justice, stating, “We cannot allow her story to go unheard.”

SBS executive director Selma Taha urged the government to address gaps in support for migrant victim-survivors. She called for equal rights, extending protections like the Domestic Violence Indefinite Leave to Remain rule to all victims, and introducing a firewall to prevent immigration data-sharing.

Messages of support from bereaved families of other victims, including Banaz Mahmod and Raneem Oudeh, were also read at the vigil.

Attendees paid tribute with flowers and candles, expressing sorrow and frustration over systemic shortcomings.

brisbane roaddomestic abuseharshita brellailfordsouthall black sistersvigil

Related News

weight-loss jab-iStock
News

Pharmacy leaders raise concerns over weight-loss jab sales

More For You

gen-z-getty

On media trust, 58 per cent of Gen Z respondents viewed social media posts from friends as equally or more trustworthy than traditional journalism. (Representational image: Getty)

Study shows Gen Z's growing acceptance of authoritarianism in UK

A RECENT study has revealed growing support for authoritarianism among Generation Z in the UK, with more than half favouring a strong leader over parliamentary democracy.

Conducted by the polling company Craft, the findings are part of Channel 4's report, Gen Z: Trends, Truth, and Trust, based on responses from 3,000 adults across all age groups.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kush Desai

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa. (Photo: X/@K_SDesai)

Trump names Kush Desai as White House deputy press secretary

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has appointed Asian-American former journalist Kush Desai as deputy press secretary, the White House announced on Friday.

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump praises Starmer for 'good job'

Keir Starmer gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the Downing Street. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump praises Starmer for 'good job'

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump applauded British prime minister Keir Starmer on Saturday (25) for doing "a very good job", saying the two leaders would have a call within 24 hours.

"I think he's done a very good job thus far," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I like him a lot".

Keep ReadingShow less
India marks 76th Republic Day with military spectacle

India's president Droupadi Murmu (2L) with guest of honour, Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto (2R) and India's prime minister Narendra Modi (R) arrive to attend India's 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

India marks 76th Republic Day with military spectacle

INDIA celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday (26) with a grand display of its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems, with Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

In a first, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Wouhra

Vice-chancellor and chief executive, Professor Aleks Subic and Dr Jason Wouhra OBE.

Jason Wouhra installed as Aston University's new chancellor

Dr Jason Wouhra OBE has been officially installed as Aston University’s chancellor during the institution’s first winter graduation ceremony, held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Dr Wouhra, the University’s youngest chancellor and the first of Asian heritage, received the chancellor’s chain during the event, which was attended by approximately 4,500 graduates and guests across three ceremonies.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc