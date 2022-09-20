Website Logo
  Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 crosses a whopping 100 million+ viewing minutes on ZEE5

‘I feel happy that the film is being loved so much,’ said Jammwal.

Photo credit: Raindrop Media

By: Mohnish Singh

Did we savour an action-packed thriller with Khuda Haafiz? Well, ace director Faruk Kabir gave us another treat with the sequel to the thriller Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2- Agni Pariksha.

Taking the tormented lives of Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Sheevalika Oberoi) ahead, the sequel undoubtedly doubles the thrill and action. It revolves around the duo fighting the demons of their past but soon starting to heal after they adopt a girl. Life takes a turn when their daughter is kidnapped and killed.

The film had started streaming on the OTT platform Zee 5 and with much much appreciation the thriller had been gaining after its theatrical release, it recently crossed a whopping 100 million+ viewing minutes on the platform. Actor Vidyut Jammwal shared a story on social media for the same and he is sure a proud man right now.

The film showcased the director’s absolute talent in filming the action sequences without losing their authenticity and giving an even more gripping watch after the film’s first part. Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s poised character-play becomes the highlight of the film and his controlled delivery of action aptly works for the layman character in the film.

When asked about the film’s recent success on the OTT platform, the actor expressed – “I feel happy that the film is being loved so much. It feels that our hard work has paid off. Faruk and I have put all our soul into this film and I am extremely happy that the audience is appreciating it more and more.”

“I remember the times of shoot when I and Vidyut had to shoot the action scenes ourselves for the film’s climax in Egypt. It feels great to see that every effort you put in becomes worth it. The film has been receiving a lot of love from the audience and I am very grateful” – expressed director Faruk Kabir on the film’s success.

With so much love received by the duo, the audience is eager to see them working together again and deliver more groundbreaking work!

