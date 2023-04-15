Website Logo
  Saturday, April 15, 2023
Vidyut Jammwal unveils teaser for his next spy-thriller IB71

The film is set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

IB71 Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Saturday unveiled the teaser of his next spy-thriller film IB71. Taking to Instagram, Jammwal’s production house Action Hero Films shared the teaser which they captioned, “India’s confidential victory remains a secret no more! IB71 coming to your nearest theatres on May 12. #IB71Teaser is OUT NOW! Link in Bio.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Helmed by The Ghazi Attack filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, the film marks the debut of the Commando actor as a producer. It stars him alongside Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“So excited,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “powerful teaser.”

Talking about the film, Jammwal said, “IB71 for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war. I am excited to bring this project to life and share it with the world!”

Director Sankalp said, “Working on IB71 has been an absolute thrill ride for me. From the very beginning, I was drawn to the film’s intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of IB71.”

Meanwhile, the Khuda Haafiz actor will also be seen in an upcoming sports action film Crakk alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Rampal.

The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.

