Vidya Balan says she was told to lose weight to look 'younger than Shahid Kapoor' in 'Kismat Konnection'

- Vidya Balan revealed she was asked to shed weight before Kismat Konnection to appear younger than Shahid Kapoor.
- The actress opened up about the pressures of looking “young enough” to be cast opposite younger male actors.
- She spoke about battling weight gain and harsh fitness routines that affected her health.
- Vidya now follows an anti-inflammatory diet and has rejected unrealistic beauty standards.
Vidya Balan has once again highlighted the double standards of age and appearance in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the 46-year-old actor shared that she was once asked to lose weight just to appear younger than Shahid Kapoor for their 2008 film Kismat Konnection. She recalled being pressured to meet industry expectations tied to male co-stars' ages, an issue she believes still persists despite recent progress.
Why was Vidya Balan told to look younger than Shahid Kapoor?
In a recent interview, Vidya Balan recalled being advised to lose weight before filming Kismat Konnection because Shahid Kapoor was two years younger than her. “Someone actually called me and said, ‘You’re being cast opposite Shahid, who’s younger than you. So you must look younger than him on screen.’ That meant shedding weight,” she said.
Although the Aziz Mirza-directed film didn’t perform well commercially, its music became a hit. However, Vidya’s experience revealed a deeper problem in the industry: casting often came with conditions about physical appearance, especially for women.
How long did the pressure to lose weight last?
The actress revealed that she received such calls from filmmakers regularly until 2019. “I’d get asked on almost every project if I could shed some weight,” she shared. “If I could do it easily, I would’ve done it for myself, not just for a film.”
Vidya emphasised that these requests came even when her role didn’t require any particular look. This constant scrutiny led her to struggle with her body image. “I was barely eating and training like crazy, but still gaining weight,” she added. Eventually, she discovered her body was undergoing hormonal distress that no amount of exercise could fix.
What helped Vidya Balan finally lose weight?
Contrary to common fitness advice, Vidya’s recent transformation wasn’t due to intense workouts. She shared that a Chennai-based nutritional group, Amura, advised her to stop working out and focus instead on anti-inflammatory foods. “They told me to stop pushing myself in the gym and cut out foods that were triggering my system,” she said.
Following this customised nutritional plan, Vidya successfully lost several kilos, weight she had struggled with for years. More importantly, she regained a sense of control over her body without compromising her health or mental well-being.
What is Vidya Balan's stance on body image today?
Known for her outspoken support of body positivity, Vidya no longer tolerates body-shaming disguised as professional advice. “If you want a different body type, cast someone else. If you want me, take me as I am,” she now tells filmmakers.
Earlier, in an interview, she said, “I’ve had people tell me I should work on myself and lose weight. But I actually believe there’s nothing wrong with me.”
Vidya continues to challenge outdated industry norms through her words and actions. Her journey not only reflects her personal resilience but also mirrors the broader conversation about ageism and appearance in Indian cinema.