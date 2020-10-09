Vidya Balan is all praises for Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s new book

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, which is loaded with fun, wit, and humour, and also sheds light on her journey and experiences.







Leading up to the launch of the book, Tahira shared three commandments of being a woman on her Instagram which met with a lot of intrigue and appreciation from her peers and social media followers.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Anubhav Sinha, Neeti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, and Mukti Mohan took to the social media thanking Tahira for writing a “funny, unabashed and honest” book and urging their fans and followers to get their hands on the copy.

Now, Vidya Balan is also in love with the book. The National Film Award-winning actress took to her social media account and wrote that Tahira surely has an answer to what women want.







“What do women want? This is one of the most loaded questions out there, and I definitely don’t have an answer for it. But looks like rockstar Tahira Kashyap does. Her new book The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman is a book for every woman and man who wants to know what women want! I wonder who I should gift it to. Any suggestions?” wrote the Shakuntala Devi (2012) actress.

Well-known actress Sonali Bendre has also given a shout out to Tahira as she wrote, “Guys, Tahira is up to something again. She is doing something new. Yes, she is writing a book. She is out with a book called The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman. It’s witty, hilarious and it talks about all the crazy things to be a woman. Go grab a copy.”

Talking about the love that her book has been receiving, Tahira says, “I am humbled with the kind of love that has been pouring in from my friends and peers in the film fraternity. The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is a very special book. It is something that I wanted to pen for a long time now. I hope women will be able to relate to it. This is book is for everyone who has been able to crush stereotypes and be a rebel. I believe that all of us must celebrate norm-breaker in us.”







Published by Juggernaut Books, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is touted be an anthem for every woman and intrigue for men. The book hits the shelves later this month.





