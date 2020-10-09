Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama to start rolling in April 2021

Vicky Kaushal will be reuniting with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar for the movie The Immortal Ashwatthama. It’s a superhero film and it will be made as a trilogy. Vicky’s character in the film has a connection with mythology, but the movie will be set in modern times.







Recently, while talking to Mid-day, Aditya said, “Takht was supposed to wrap up by December, and we were scheduled to kick off our film by early 2021. We are sticking to the schedule; the film will go on floors by April 2021. Vicky needs to train for three months for the movie. So, once he wraps up his Yash Raj Films’ project, he will begin prepping in February.” The filmmaker revealed that the actor has to weigh more than 100 kilos for the movie.

Talking about where the film will be shot, Dhar said, “We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the Covid-19 crisis in these countries.”





View this post on Instagram Ki karaa, petrol khatam hi nahi hunda! #3am A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Aug 9, 2020 at 2:31pm PDT





In such movies, visual effects play a very pivotal part. While talking about it, the filmmaker stated, “We have finalised our HoDs (head of departments) and begun our discussion with the VFX (visual effect) team. Since nobody has attempted such a subject before, we don’t have a reference point. So, the VFX (visual effect) and design teams have to use their imagination and create (the universe) from scratch.”

We are sure fans of Vicky Kaushal are excited for The Immortal Ashwatthama.











