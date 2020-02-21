Vicky Kaushal not perturbed by box-office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana

With his latest film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal returns to theatres after more than a year. He was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship locks the horns with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. However, Kaushal seems unperturbed by the box-office clash with Khurrana’s family entertainer.

“I think Ayushmann and I are connected somewhere. We were together on Koffee With Karan and we have hosted an awards show together as well. After that, we shared the National Award (Best Actor) and now, our films are releasing on the same day!” says the actor who debuted on screens with Masaan (2015).

Vicky goes on to add that these days it is not possible to get solo release. “It is impractical that you will get a solo release because we make a lot more films than the Fridays that we have, so clashes are bound to happen.”

After Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Kaushal is collaborating with Dharma Productions on period drama Takht, which Karan Johar will direct. It is a multi-starrer, also featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in principal roles. “I don’t feel much pressure but I am excited because it was on my bucket list to do a period film. I will start preparing for it immediately after release of Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship,” says the actor in conclusion.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship releases on 21st February.