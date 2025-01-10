Skip to content
Veteran journalist Vallabh Kaviraj passes away

He founded the first Asian newspaper in English, the Asian Express, in 1973.

By Eastern EyeJan 10, 2025
VALLABH KAVIRAJ, (born March 3, 1932), who passed away at 92 on December 26, 2024, was a pioneering journalist who founded the first Asian newspaper in English, the Asian Express, in 1973.

Vallabh was passionate and dedicated to serving the growing Asian community by giving a voice to the group.

From the early 1970s, Vallabh published his newspaper seven days a week, working long hours, and raising awareness about equality before it became a populist buzzword. He was also involved with the then Commission for Racial Equality (CRE) to foster better equality in the UK.

Prior to his arrival in the UK, he married Maniben, his wife and soulmate, in a civil ceremony in then Bombay in 1969. Together, they built their lives in the UK.

Maniben was a qualified teacher and supported Vallabh as he launched his publishing business with the Adarsh Printing Press, while raising two young daughters.

In the early 1970s, early issues of the Asian Express broadsheet were produced using metal blocks, ink, and an old printing press.

Vallabh overcame numerous hardships, adversity, and life challenges and demonstrated a selfless commitment to serving the Asian community in the UK.

Even when his printing press in east London was firebombed and subjected to repeated racial attacks by right-wing protesters during the 1970s, Vallabh remained relentless in his efforts.

The Asian Express, which began in print, moved online in 1999. Vallabh hoped readers would appreciate their own identities, while respecting those of others.

He maintained his independence through self-funding his publications, including globalbusinessfocus.com and aennewsdiary.com.

Vallabh was always the first to pose pressing questions at press conferences, seeking answers to uncomfortable issues. He supported the Commonwealth Institute and India House and believed in collaboration to address the real-world problems of social inequality and injustice in the UK.

He gained respect, recognition, and admiration from other Asian publishers.

In 2019, Vallabh received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his contributions to south Asian media in the UK. In the final 18 years of his life, Vallabh was devoted to caring for his wife, Maniben, a stroke survivor, until she passed away in March 2024.

Vallabh is survived by his daughters, Sudha and Chandrika.

