  • Saturday, October 30, 2021
Entertainment

Veteran actor Yusuf Husain passes away

Yusuf Husain (Photo from Hansal Mehta’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Veteran actor Yusuf Husain (73) who has been a part of movies like Dhoom 2, Raees, and others passed away on Saturday (30) due to COVID-19.

He was filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s father-in-law. Mehta took to Twitter to inform everyone about Husain’s demise.

He tweeted a note which read, “I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. “I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain.”

“Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all whose women in the heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you. Yusuf saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes – love you love you love you,” he further wrote.

Pooja Bhatt replied on Mehta’s post and wrote, “This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!”

Abhishek Bachchan, who worked with Husain in a couple of films, tweeted, “#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family.”

We pray that the actor’s soul rests in peace.

Eastern Eye

