Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests negative for COVID-19

A few days ago, there were reports of veteran actor Kiran Kumar being tested positive for COVID-19. However, now according to a report in PTI, in his third test the actor has been tested negative.

In a statement, he said, “My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints. I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life’s smaller pleasures.”

The actor also thanked the doctors for their support. He stated, “The amazing doctors at Hinduja Khar and Lilavati armed us with enough information to ensure panic would not set in. We informed the BMC of my status and amped up everyone’s vitamin intake. For being by our side in these challenging times, I’d like to say aloud and resonating thank you to all our support staff.”

After being tested positive, Kumar had isolated himself at his residence. While he was in self-quarantine on the third floor, his family stayed on the second floor. He had earlier told PTI, “I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive but I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough, I’m fine and have self-quarantined at home.”