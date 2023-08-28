Website Logo
  • Monday, August 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Venice Film Festival to host Ukrainian Day

The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival will take place from August 30 to September 9.

Venice Film Festival Logo

By: Mohnish Singh

Ukrainian Day will be celebrated on September 6 at the Venice Film Festival 2023.

The organisers will host a series of panels and meetings to support war-torn Ukraine and its film industry, Variety reported.

With this event, which follows an analogous initiative on the Lido last year, the fest’s parent organization, the Venice Biennale Foundation, “reaffirms its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the tragedy they are experiencing.” It segues from similar initiatives to support Ukraine organized by the Biennale during its visual arts and architecture sections.

The Venice Fest’s Ukrainian Day will be held at the Venice Production Bridge’s Spazio Incontri at the Hotel Excelsior.

It will include an introduction by the president of the Biennale, Roberto Cicutto, and artistic director Alberto Barbera.

The first panel will be titled “The Ukrainian Film Industry During the War” and feature a presentation of the state of affairs by Marina Kuderchuk, head of Ukraine’s state agency for cinema.

Another panel titled “Filming With Ukraine: Support and Cooperation” will also take place at the festival.

Premiering in Venice’s Horizons Extra section this year is Forever-Forever (Nazavzhdy-Nazavzhdy) by Ukrainian first-time director Anna Buryachkova which completed principal photography in Kyiv just two months before the city faced Russia’s full-scale attack war against Ukraine.

The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival will take place from August 30 to September 9.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood’: Kalki Koechlin
Hollywood News
San Sebastian Fest adds Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to competition
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’ crosses £45 million mark at domestic box office
NEWS
Ahir Shah, Urooj Ashfaq win top honours at Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2023
NEWS
Miss World Karolina Bielawska arrives in Kashmir on day-long tour
FILM
Oscar winner MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance
Entertainment
SRK on working with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years
NEWS
Venice Film Festival to hold flash mob in solidarity with Iranian people
Entertainment
Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj condemn Muzaffarnagar slap incident
Entertainment
Veteran Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80
Entertainment
Seven Instagram dancing accounts worth following
Entertainment
Saphron: I found my voice through writing
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW