Website Logo
  • Monday, August 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar’s film titled ‘Operation Valentine’

The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023.

Operation Valentine Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

And the wait is finally over. On Monday, the Air Force action film starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar has been titled Operation Valentine.

The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023.

Releasing in Hindi and Telugu, Operation Valentine marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot.

Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer. As per a statement, the film is inspired by true events.

On Monday, Varun took to Instagram and shared the film’s poster.

“On the 8th of December 2023, Hear the roar of India as it echoes across the skies #OperationValentine,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

The update has left fans excited.

“Can’t wait for this blockbuster,” a social media user commented.

“Wow. It looks interesting,” another one wrote.

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
From ‘Kill’ to ‘Dear Jassi’: All Indian films to be screened at Toronto International Film…
TELEVISION
Adam Thomas diagnosed with chronic illness days after joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
FILM
Rashmika Mandanna joins Dhanush in upcoming film
Entertainment
Family and friends celebrate Sridevi’s legacy on 60th birth anniversary
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce ‘Bhaiyaaji’
Entertainment
‘I dedicate this award to Reema Kagti’: Vijay Varma on winning Best Actor at IFFM
FILM
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival lineup
Entertainment
Esha Deol gives shout-out to half-brother Sunny Deol over ‘Gadar 2’
MUSIC
Zak Zorro talks about his newly launched album ‘Dil Out Of Sense’
Entertainment
Planned Meena Kumari biopic mired in controversy
Hollywood News
‘Hijack 2’: Everything we know about the future of Idris Elba and Archie…
Hollywood News
Anthony Hopkins’ Holocaust drama ‘One Life’ to premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW