Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar’s film titled ‘Operation Valentine’

The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023.

Operation Valentine Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

And the wait is finally over. On Monday, the Air Force action film starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar has been titled Operation Valentine.

Releasing in Hindi and Telugu, Operation Valentine marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot.

Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer. As per a statement, the film is inspired by true events.

On Monday, Varun took to Instagram and shared the film’s poster.

“On the 8th of December 2023, Hear the roar of India as it echoes across the skies #OperationValentine,” he captioned the post.

The update has left fans excited.

“Can’t wait for this blockbuster,” a social media user commented.

“Wow. It looks interesting,” another one wrote.

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film.