Varun Dhawan to team up with Dream Girl helmer?

Varun Dhawan is certainly not going through the best phase of his career. In 2019, he delivered his career’s first flop in the form of Kalank. The actor and his fans had a lot of expectations from the much-publicised dance flick Street Dancer 3D (2020). However, despite being a franchise film and great pre-release buzz, the movie failed to perform well at the box-office.

Now, the news is coming in that Dhawan has chosen a comic-caper over an action entertainer. According to reports, the actor is set to team up with writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa who shot to fame after his directorial debut Dream Girl (2019) with Ayushmann Khurrana turned out to be one of the most-successful films of the last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Feb 20, 2020 at 6:52am PST

“He is taking comedy so seriously that he wants to do a film on a stand-up comedian. He has been an avid watcher of Kapil Sharma’s show and has also watched several stand-up acts after his first narration from Dream Girl director Raaj Shandilya that happened a few months ago. He has had a second narration as well and has greenlighted the project,” informs a trade source.

Reportedly, Dhawan had two projects to choose from. First was an action film to be produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Anurag Singh. The second was Shaandilyaa’s comic-caper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 18, 2019 at 2:27am PST

Varun Dhawan has just wrapped up his next film Coolie No. 1. Also starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, the movie is an official remake of the 1995 comic-caper of the same name. His father David Dhawan is the helmer of the much-awaited laugh riot scheduled to release on 1st May, 2020. The actor will soon begin work on Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial Mr. Lele.