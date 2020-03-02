Varun Dhawan teams up with Sajid Nadiadwala after Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan, who was most recently seen in T-Series Films’ Street Dancer 3D (2020), has just wrapped up his next film Coolie No. 1. Also starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, the upcoming comic-caper has been directed by his father, David Dhawan, and is slated to roll into cinemas on May 1, 2020.

The latest we hear that the successful actor has added one more film to his rising filmography. Buzz has it that he has reunited with well-known film producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a project. Their last collaboration was Judwaa 2 (2017), which turned out to be a massive money-spinner at the ticket window.

“Yes, Varun will be collaborating with Sajid sir yet again and the film will be directed by Anurag Singh. The makers are still on the lookout for the leading lady along with the rest of the cast. Once things are in place, they will announce the project and its details,” divulges a source close to the development.

Apart from Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan has several other exciting projects on his plate right now. He reteams with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan for a film called Mr. Lele, which is expected to hit the shooting floor soon. The duo has previously delivered two huge box-office hits Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). In addition to that, the actor has also signed a film with acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan after their 2015 hit Badlapur.

Sajid Nadiadwala, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of his next production venture Baaghi 3, which enters theatres this Friday. It stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.