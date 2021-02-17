Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao in Maddock Films’ horror universe?

By: Mohnish Singh







If you are a fan of multi-starrer films, there is an exciting piece of news waiting for you. Buzz has it that well-known filmmaker Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films is planning to create a horror universe that will feature Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor on the ensemble cast. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

For the uninitiated, Vijan has already produced two horror-comedy films – Stree (2018) and Roohi (2021) – under his banner. He is now gearing up to bankroll yet another film in the same genre, titled Bhediya. It stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. We hear that there will be some sort of crossover between the three films.

A source in the know told a publication, “There are some major plans already in place and they are under execution. Stree has already released, Roohi is now arriving soon, Bhediya is going on floors and Munjha too will begin shoot soon. These are all the films belonging to the horror genre and a universe is being put together by the writers where there are some common connects explored.”







Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan is awaiting the release of his next production offering Roohi, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The horror-comedy film, directed by Hardik Mehta, is on the calendar for 11th March, 2021. The film was originally slated to release in June 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic in India interrupted production and the makers had to put its release on hold.

Apart from Roohi, Maddock Films’ slate of upcoming movies also includes such films as Mimi, Shiddat, Bhediya, Hum Do Humare Do, Luka Chuppi Phir Se, and Arun Kheterpal biopic.














