Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 to release on 1st January 2021?

Many big films like Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Dil Bechara, The Big Bull, Shakuntala Devi, and others will be getting a direct-to-digital release. However, films like Sooryavnashi, 83, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will wait for a theatrical release.

Well, it was also speculated that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No.1 will get a direct-to-digital release. But, the makers are firm that their film will hit the big screens. According to a report in the entertainment portal, Bollywood Hungama, makers of Coolie No. 1 are planning to release their film on New Year’s, 1st January 2021.

A source told the portal, “The makers had multiple meetings over the last few weeks and everyone unanimously felt that David Dhawan’s 45th directorial should arrive on the big screen. In tough times like this, comedy is something that will bring the audience to the cinema hall and make them forget all the grief. It’s a family entertainer warrants community viewing.”

“The idea is to bring in the New Year with laughter. Varun’s Mr. Lele, which has been shelved, was initially eyeing the New Year release, and now that slot will be taken over by Coolie No. 1. That’s the target, for now, however, it all depends on the on-ground scenario. Even though Sooryavanshi and 83 have announced their release dates, there lies a strong possibility of a delay in both the films if the cases keep on increasing. It’s all tentative for now,” added the source.

Well, the source also revealed that many OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar approached the makers of the film for a direct-to-digital release. But, David Dhawan wants his film to release in theatres.

Coolie No.1 was initially slated to hit the screens on 1st May 2020. But due to the pandemic, the release date was postponed.