Valentine’s day main character energy 101: The ultimate single’s guide to slaying like a star

Let’s face it: Valentine’s Day can feel like one giant, heart-shaped neon sign flashing “STILL SINGLE?” in your face. But what if we flipped the script? What if this February 14th wasn’t about waiting for love but about being the love of your own life? That’s right! This is your year to channel ultimate main character energy and romanticise the heck out of your solo journey.
Listen, who needs a significant other when you’re the star of your own blockbuster? Grab your popcorn (or wine, no judgement), and let’s dive into this confidence-boosting guide for singles inspired by your favourite movies and shows!
1. Take a cue from Queen : Adventure is your bestie
Remember Kangana Ranaut in Queen? She ditched her fiancé, flew solo to Europe, and found herself living her best life. Spoiler: She came back glowing, confident, and completely thriving.
From heartbreak to self-discovery—Rani’s solo adventure in Queen is the ultimate Main Character Energy momentNetflix
This Valentine’s Day, turn those solo adventures into the greatest flex. Plan that weekend getaway, take yourself on a solo café date, or even try that fancy restaurant you’ve been eyeing. Because let’s be real—adventure doesn’t need a plus-one.
2. Channel your inner Elle Woods: Confidence is everything
Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods didn’t just survive heartbreak—she flipped the script and thrived. She marched into Harvard, aced her classes, and proved that being unapologetically yourself is the ultimate power move.
Elle Woods proved you don’t need a love interest to slay—confidence is the real power move Instagram/legallyblondemovies
This Valentine’s Day, do the same. Wear that outfit that makes you feel unstoppable, tackle a goal you’ve been putting off, and remind yourself: Girl, you are already enough!
3. Eat Pray Love your way to self-growth
Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love didn’t wait for a soulmate. Instead, she travelled the world, ate that pasta in Italy, meditated in India, and found her own version of happiness in Bali. Iconic, right?
Self-love, adventure, and pasta—Eat Pray Love is the blueprint for embracing your solo eraPinterest
Your version? Take a class, start a journal, learn something new. Growth doesn’t require a passport—just the courage to start.
4. Fleabag it: Embrace the messy, beautiful chaos
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag is the queen of relatable, messy independence. She’s flawed, hilarious, and totally owning her story.
Fleabag knew—whether it’s heartbreak or self-love, ‘it will pass.’ And that’s the beauty of the journeyInstagram/bbcfleabag
So, give yourself permission to be imperfect. Order takeout, binge-watch your favourite show, dance alone with a glass of wine, and laugh at your own chaos. Because life isn’t about having it all together—it’s about making the most out of this ride.
5. Be a Mrs. Maisel : Own that sparkle of yours
Miriam Maisel from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel didn’t let divorce dim her light. Instead, she grabbed a microphone and turned her pain into power.
Midge Maisel turned setbacks into spotlights—because the show must go on, with or without a plus-oneInstagram/primevideoin
This Valentine’s Day, do the same. Start a passion project, sign up for an open mic night, or just celebrate yourself in the loudest, proudest way possible because you deserve it!
6. Create your own ‘Solo rom-com’ moments
Who says romantic moments need a partner? Buy yourself flowers. Write yourself a love letter. Recreate that Breakfast at Tiffany’s scene with coffee, oversized sunglasses, and a sunflower bouquet to add to the shine.
"Chic, independent, and iconic—Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s is Main Character Energy personifiedGetty Images
Your life is a movie—so start directing it!
7. Build your squad: Love isn’t just romantic
Valentine’s Day isn’t just about couples—it’s about all kinds of love. I said it, PERIOD! Call your bestie, have a Galentine’s brunch, or plan a cosy game night with your crew.
Who needs a soulmate when you’ve got a squad? Friends proves that love comes in all formsPinterest
Because let’s be real, shows like Friends and How I Met Your Mother taught us that your squad can be your soulmates too.
8. Treat yourself like the prize you are
You don’t need someone else to spoil you—you’ve got you. Book a spa day, splurge on those shoes you’ve been eyeing, or simply spend the day doing what makes you happiest.
Self-care isn’t selfish—this Valentine’s Day, pamper yourself like the main character you areiStock
Because you’re not just the main character, girl—you’re the whole damn plot.
9. Remember: Single ≠ Incomplete
Movies love to sell the idea that love is the endgame, but let’s be real—life isn’t always a rom-com. Being single isn’t a waiting room until someone arrives—it’s a chance to build a life you love. Yes, it is a whole new adventure on its own.
Bridget Jones: Proof that being single is its own kind of adventurePinterest
Take inspiration from Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw or Bridget Jones’s Diary’s Bridget—life is full of ups, downs, and certainly endless possibilities.
10. Write your own happy ending
This Valentine’s Day, don’t wait for someone else to write your love story. You’re the author, the protagonist, and the hero. Whether you’re travelling, building your career, or simply enjoying your own company, your life is already a masterpiece in the making.
Who needs roses from a date when you can bloom with your bestiesiStock
So, who needs love? Not you—not when you’re too busy thriving.
Go draw sunflowers in the place of scars. Now go out there and slay, superstar!