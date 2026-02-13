6 timeless Valentine classics that prove great love stories never go out of style

Highlights

Valentine’s Day has a way of turning even the simplest plans into something special. Sometimes all it takes is a familiar film, a comfortable spot on the sofa and a story that reminds you why cinematic romance endures. Across decades and languages, certain films have become part of that ritual, revisited year after year for their warmth, nostalgia and emotional pull.

The quiet magic of unexpected love

There is something instantly comforting about Notting Hill, where a chance meeting between an ordinary bookseller and a global movie star unfolds with humour and vulnerability. Its charm lies in how gently it captures the idea that love can arrive when least expected.

A love story written across time

Few films lean into grand romantic gestures quite like The Notebook. With its sweeping narrative and emotional highs, it remains a go-to for viewers who want to lose themselves in a story of enduring devotion.

A fleeting connection that lingers

More introspective in tone, Before Sunrise follows two strangers wandering through Vienna, talking about life and love as the night unfolds. Its simplicity gives it a realism that feels quietly profound.

Bollywood romance that feels like home

For many audiences, Valentine viewing would feel incomplete without Hindi cinema. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains synonymous with timeless romance, blending love with family expectations and cultural identity. Meanwhile, Jab We Met brings an uplifting energy, pairing humour with a heartfelt journey of self-discovery and connection.

The elegance of a slow-burn love

Closing the list is Pride & Prejudice, a film that proves romance does not always need grand gestures. Its restrained storytelling and emotional subtlety make it a perennial favourite for viewers who savour every moment of the journey.

Together, these six films capture different shades of love, from playful and spontaneous to reflective and deeply felt. Whether the evening calls for laughter, nostalgia or a quiet emotional escape, they offer a reminder that some love stories never fade.