Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

6 timeless Valentine classics that prove great love stories never go out of style

Valentine’s Day has a way of turning even the simplest plans

6 timeless Valentine classics that prove great love stories never go out of style

Across decades and languages, certain films have become part of that ritual

X/ FilmHistoryPic--CinemaScene404--mandoIorian
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Feb 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • A cross-cultural mix of English and Hindi romance favourites
  • From sweeping love stories to intimate character journeys
  • Timeless films that continue to shape Valentine viewing traditions

Valentine’s Day has a way of turning even the simplest plans into something special. Sometimes all it takes is a familiar film, a comfortable spot on the sofa and a story that reminds you why cinematic romance endures. Across decades and languages, certain films have become part of that ritual, revisited year after year for their warmth, nostalgia and emotional pull.

The quiet magic of unexpected love

There is something instantly comforting about Notting Hill, where a chance meeting between an ordinary bookseller and a global movie star unfolds with humour and vulnerability. Its charm lies in how gently it captures the idea that love can arrive when least expected.

- YouTube youtu.be

A love story written across time

Few films lean into grand romantic gestures quite like The Notebook. With its sweeping narrative and emotional highs, it remains a go-to for viewers who want to lose themselves in a story of enduring devotion.

- YouTube youtu.be

A fleeting connection that lingers

More introspective in tone, Before Sunrise follows two strangers wandering through Vienna, talking about life and love as the night unfolds. Its simplicity gives it a realism that feels quietly profound.

- YouTube youtu.be

Bollywood romance that feels like home

For many audiences, Valentine viewing would feel incomplete without Hindi cinema. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains synonymous with timeless romance, blending love with family expectations and cultural identity. Meanwhile, Jab We Met brings an uplifting energy, pairing humour with a heartfelt journey of self-discovery and connection.

- YouTube youtu.be

- YouTube youtu.be

The elegance of a slow-burn love

Closing the list is Pride & Prejudice, a film that proves romance does not always need grand gestures. Its restrained storytelling and emotional subtlety make it a perennial favourite for viewers who savour every moment of the journey.

- YouTube youtu.be

Together, these six films capture different shades of love, from playful and spontaneous to reflective and deeply felt. Whether the evening calls for laughter, nostalgia or a quiet emotional escape, they offer a reminder that some love stories never fade.

hollywood bollywood romance movies valentine's day

Related News

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us