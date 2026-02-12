73 per cent of Britons plan to stay home for Valentine's Day, poll finds

Highlights

57 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds say they have regretted Valentine's Day spending with 30 per cent spending less than five years ago.

63 per cent say a "successful" Valentine's Day means feeling relaxed and financially comfortable.

63 per cent say a "successful" Valentine's Day means feeling relaxed and financially comfortable. Marks & Spencer data shows 82 per cent of its customers plan to spend Valentine's Day at home this year.

Three quarters of Britons would rather stay home with familiar comforts than spend money on Valentine's Day celebrations, a poll for digital bank Zopa has found.

The survey of 2,000 UK consumers, conducted by Censuswide in January, found 73 per cent of Britons preferred staying in over splashing out on expensive dinners, gifts or nights out, rising to 79 per cent among women.

Some 57 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds admitted regretting Valentine's Day spending, while 30 per cent now spend considerably less on the occasion than five years ago due to cost-of-living pressures.

The bank said findings reflected a broader "cultural fatigue" towards romantic consumerism, with 11 per cent of Britons feeling pressured to spend on Valentine's Day and 28 per cent describing the occasion as "overhyped."

Comfort over romance

Across age groups, half of Britons ranked reliability (47 per cent) above excitement (14 per cent) or romance (21 per cent), while 63 per cent described a "successful" Valentine's Day as feeling relaxed and financially comfortable.

Psychologist Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo told The Standard that the research reflected a wider cultural shift in how Britons approached romance.

"Valentine's Day can amplify pressure, comparison and unrealistic expectations – particularly during times of financial uncertainty. What we're seeing now is a move towards emotional safety and familiarity over monetary gifts," she said.

Retailers confirm trend

Online grocer Ocado said Valentine's Day was "shaping up to be a distinctly home-centred occasion."

A poll for the retailer found nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of those celebrating planned to cook dinner at home, while just over half (54 per cent) planned to make breakfast or brunch, with the occasion falling on a weekend this year.

Almost half (49 per cent) opted for dine-in deals or ready meals, with 54 per cent citing busy restaurants as their reason and an equal proportion motivated by saving money.

Marks & Spencer data further confirmed the trend, with 82 per cent of its customers planning to spend Valentine's Day at home this year, suggesting the shift away from expensive restaurant dining represents a significant and lasting change in British romantic culture.