Indian filmmaker Uttera Singh’s dark comedy 'Pinch' set for world premiere at Tribeca Festival

Indian filmmaker and actor Uttera Singh is set to make her feature film debut at New York’s Tribeca Festival on 6 June with Pinch, a dark comedy tackling the issue of assault through an unexpected lens. The film has earned a spot in the prestigious International Narrative Competition, selected from over 14,000 global submissions, with just 150 entries making the final cut. Pinch is the only Indian feature competing this year and the first in three years to make it into Tribeca’s main competition line-up.
Set in Indore, rooted in reality
The 83-minute film, shot entirely in Indore over 24 days, follows travel blogger Maitri (played by Singh) and her conservative mother Shobha (played by Geeta Agrawal) as they confront the aftershocks of a local incident that many in their community would rather pretend never happened. Singh describes the film as an exploration of how silence and denial can become part of everyday life. “People call it a ‘small thing,’ but it’s not. Pinch is about those small things that leave a permanent scar,” she explains.
A still from Pinch
Locals from Indore played an active role in the shoot, offering their time, spaces, and moral support. Singh, who grew up in the city, says the community stood by her throughout. “Even under the scorching sun, they’d remind me, ‘You just focus on the film, we’re with you.’
A powerhouse cross-continental team
Singh is an alumna of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, where she now teaches. She’s previously made waves with her short film Fanny Pack, which screened at over 80 film festivals and won 25 awards. With Pinch, she reunites with several creative collaborators. It is co-written and shot by Adam Linzey, with original music by Raashi Kulkarni. The sound design is by Jan Bezouška, and colour grading is done by Natasha Leonnet. Production design is helmed by Madhusudan N., and the editing team features Faroukh Virani, Louise Innes, and Vanessa Ruane.
Uttera's Pinch will premiere at Tribeca
Following a teaser release and trailer launch at Cannes, Pinch is now preparing for its Tribeca debut, a proud moment for Singh, Indore, and Indian indie cinema. She is also expected to be pitched for potential involvement in diaspora events, including ACTA.