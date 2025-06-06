Skip to content
Indian filmmaker Uttera Singh’s dark comedy 'Pinch' set for world premiere at Tribeca Festival

The Indore-shot feature explores social silence around assault and marks Singh’s bold debut in global cinema.

Uttera Singh’s dark comedy 'Pinch'

Uttera Singh’s Pinch will premiere at Tribeca after a teaser drop and Cannes trailer launch

Instagram screengrab/uttera
Pooja Pillai
Jun 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Indian filmmaker and actor Uttera Singh is set to make her feature film debut at New York’s Tribeca Festival on 6 June with Pinch, a dark comedy tackling the issue of assault through an unexpected lens. The film has earned a spot in the prestigious International Narrative Competition, selected from over 14,000 global submissions, with just 150 entries making the final cut. Pinch is the only Indian feature competing this year and the first in three years to make it into Tribeca’s main competition line-up.


Set in Indore, rooted in reality

The 83-minute film, shot entirely in Indore over 24 days, follows travel blogger Maitri (played by Singh) and her conservative mother Shobha (played by Geeta Agrawal) as they confront the aftershocks of a local incident that many in their community would rather pretend never happened. Singh describes the film as an exploration of how silence and denial can become part of everyday life. “People call it a ‘small thing,’ but it’s not. Pinch is about those small things that leave a permanent scar,” she explains.

A still from Pinch


Locals from Indore played an active role in the shoot, offering their time, spaces, and moral support. Singh, who grew up in the city, says the community stood by her throughout. “Even under the scorching sun, they’d remind me, ‘You just focus on the film, we’re with you.’


A powerhouse cross-continental team

Singh is an alumna of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, where she now teaches. She’s previously made waves with her short film Fanny Pack, which screened at over 80 film festivals and won 25 awards. With Pinch, she reunites with several creative collaborators. It is co-written and shot by Adam Linzey, with original music by Raashi Kulkarni. The sound design is by Jan Bezouška, and colour grading is done by Natasha Leonnet. Production design is helmed by Madhusudan N., and the editing team features Faroukh Virani, Louise Innes, and Vanessa Ruane.

Uttera's Pinch will premiere at Tribeca


Following a teaser release and trailer launch at Cannes, Pinch is now preparing for its Tribeca debut, a proud moment for Singh, Indore, and Indian indie cinema. She is also expected to be pitched for potential involvement in diaspora events, including ACTA.

Priya Mulji with participants
Column

Finding my tribe in unexpected places

Priya Mulji
India’s wrestling
Sports

India’s wrestling dreams rise from rural training grounds

Deepika Padukone Still On Board for Kalki 2, Insiders Confirm
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone still part of ‘Kalki 2’ say sources as exit rumours spread

Father’s Day Concert
UK Events

Sarangi & Flute Double Bill

Beyoncé Shines in Rain as Cowboy Carter Tour Opens with Glam & Family

Beyoncé performing with effortless grace and power for the Cowboy Carter tour

Instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter tour in rainy London with surprise family moment and golden bull spectacle

Beyoncé brought her Cowboy Carter tour to London this week, kicking off the European leg with a wild and unforgettable night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Despite steady rain and grey skies, fans showed up in full force, dressed in cowboy boots, denim, fringe, and rhinestones, turning the downpour into what many cheekily called a "rain-aissance."


Dancing through the downpour

Beyoncé, wearing a sparkling American flag, inspired jumpsuit, did not miss a beat. “The rain feels so good!” she shouted, flashing a grin, as cheers erupted from the crowd.

Some fans had flown in from as far as Mexico and Israel, proving Beyoncé’s global pull. For many, it was not just a concert. In fact, it was a chance to witness a once-in-a-lifetime tour.

Beyonc\u00e9 Shines in Rain as Cowboy Carter Tour Opens with Glam & FamilyFans in fringe and cowboy boots dance in the downpour outside Tottenham Hotspur StadiumInstagram/beyonce


Big moments and an even bigger meaning

The nearly three-hour show delivered one jaw-dropping moment after another. Beyoncé rode a golden mechanical bull during Tyrant and later glided above the audience in a floating horseshoe while performing Jolene. The production was slick and true to Beyoncé’s unmatched sense of showmanship.

But beyond the dazzling visuals, the performance had a strong emotional core. One of the most touching highlights came when Beyoncé brought her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, on stage during Protector.

Beyonc\u00e9 Shines in Rain as Cowboy Carter Tour Opens with Glam & FamilyBeyoncé during her Cowboy Carter performance in LondonInstagram/beyonce


A tribute to heritage and legacy

The Cowboy Carter tour goes beyond glitz. With this album, Beyoncé reclaims the often-overlooked legacy of Black musicians in country music. Throughout the show, she acknowledged these roots, weaving in powerful tributes and subtle nods to history and resilience.

Beyonc\u00e9 Shines in Rain as Cowboy Carter Tour Opens with Glam & FamilyA sea of denim and rhinestones lights up London as Beyoncé reclaims country with joyInstagram/beyonce


Some ticket drama but no regrets

Some fans grumbled about ticket prices, especially after seeing last-minute price cuts. Tickets initially sold for up to £950 (₹99,500) but later dropped to £141 (₹14,800) for similar seats.

But as the final notes of 16 Carriages rang out, none of that seemed to matter. Beyoncé had given them something unforgettable: a stormy, sparkling night with a star who still knows how to surprise.

Bollywood superstition with numerology fails to save films from flop fate

Abhishek Bachchan

Getty Images

Bollywood superstition with numerology fails to save films from flop fate

Whether it is dud decisions, awful acting, nepotism, terrible writing, sloppy direction, an actor in his late 50s playing a hero in his 20s, or misguided marketing, there is a lot that can be logically blamed for a Bollywood film flopping.

But in Hindi cinema – where logic is often missing – many in the industry still believe the spelling of titles and star names can determine a film’s fate. Yes, you read that correctly. They think a few extra letters can magically make all the difference.

Sony Music India Teams Up with BTS‑Backed THG for THG India Launch

Taylor Jones, Vinit Thakkar Kyran Jones and Sony Music India team up to launch THG India supporting Indian music globally

getty images

Sony Music India and LA-based THG announce joint venture to launch Indian music talent

Sony Music India has announced a new partnership with Los Angeles-based entertainment company The Hello Group (THG) to form a joint venture called THG India. The new company is set to focus on developing Indian music talent and providing them with global touring and management opportunities.

This is the first collaboration of its kind by Sony Music India on an international scale, and it comes at a time when Indian music is drawing growing attention worldwide. THG India will operate from Mumbai and work through The Hello Group’s international network, aiming to provide end-to-end support for artists, from management and touring to publishing and promotion.

Humayun Saeed Reflects on 'Love Guru' and Pakistani Cinema’s Growth

Humayun Saeed

getty images

Humayun Saeed opens up on 'Love Guru' and Pakistani cinema’s success

From commanding television screens in powerful dramas to headlining box office hits, the acclaimed actor and producer has built a formidable reputation through instinct, charm, and a commitment to relatable storytelling. Along the way, he has picked up numerous awards, loyal audiences across the globe, and even crossed into international territory with his nuanced portrayal of Dr Hasnat Khan – Princess Diana’s real-life love interest – in the globally acclaimed Netflix series The Crown.

Now, Saeed returns to the big screen with this week’s Eid al-Adha release Love Guru. The romantic comedy, opposite Mahira Khan, features him as a matchmaker-turned-marriage-saboteur on a surprisingly unorthodox mission of love. Extensively shot in the UK and laced with a contemporary sensibility, the Nadeem Baig-directed comedy marks a distinct tonal shift for an actor best known for culturally rooted blockbusters.

Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi’s Iconic Style with Heartfelt Jacket Tribute

The jacket tribute, blending personal sentiment with fashion

Instagram/ janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s jacket tribute brings Sridevi’s magic back to life

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently paid tribute to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi, by wearing a custom denim jacket inspired by the 1990 Telugu cult classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the look and express her admiration for the film and her mother’s performance, calling the experience deeply emotional and nostalgic.

In her post, Janhvi described the jacket and film as something she is “obsessed” with. She revealed she had watched the re-released version of the film a few days prior and was reminded of the cinematic magic that brought it to life. “Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute,” Janhvi wrote, remembering Sridevi’s ethereal screen presence.

