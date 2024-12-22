Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Usyk defeats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch

The Ukrainian boxer was awarded a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the fight 116-112 in his favour.

Usyk-vs-Fury-Getty

The fight was a continuation of their rivalry, with Usyk previously defeating Fury in May during a four-belt unification bout. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 22, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

OLEKSANDR USYK retained his heavyweight titles by defeating Tyson Fury in their much-anticipated championship rematch on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian boxer was awarded a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the fight 116-112 in his favour.

The win extended Usyk's unbeaten professional record to 23-0, with 14 knockouts, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greats across two weight divisions.

The fight was a continuation of their rivalry, with Usyk previously defeating Fury in May during a four-belt unification bout.

While only three titles – the WBA, WBO, and WBC belts – were on the line this time, the stakes remained high. Usyk had relinquished the IBF title to prioritise this lucrative rematch instead of facing mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

“He’s a great fighter, it’s a great performance,” said the 37-year-old Usyk of Fury, who was unbeaten in 35 professional fights until their first clash earlier this year.

Reflecting on the gruelling contests, Usyk added, “Unbelievable 24 rounds for my career.”

The fight opened with Fury’s jab controlling the early exchanges, as the 6ft 9in British fighter used his reach advantage.

Usyk, known for his pace and endurance, began finding success with his left hand in the third round, catching Fury flush and raising the tempo.

The fifth round saw both fighters trade heavy blows, with Fury landing body shots while Usyk responded with a flurry of punches to the head.

In the later rounds, Usyk’s fitness and aggression came to the fore.

A sharp hook in the seventh and a lightning-fast combination in the 11th round shook Fury.

The final round saw Usyk land an uppercut to Fury’s chin, cementing his dominance before sinking to his knees in celebration when the result was announced.

Fury, now with a record of 34-2-1, expressed frustration at the result.

“I thought I’ve won both fights, but then again I’ve got two losses on my record now, so there’s not much I can do about it,” he said, declining to discuss his future plans.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, criticised the judges’ decision as “nuts,” but Usyk dismissed the comments, joking, “Uncle Frank, I think is blind... crazy man.”

(With inputs from AFP)

heavyweight titlesoleksandr usyktyson furychampionship rematchusykfuryfury vs usyk

Related News

Starmer-Modi-Getty
Featured

2024 in review: Strengthening India-UK ties amid leadership changes

Starmer nominates Raval,  Debbonnaire for peerage
Featured

Starmer nominates Raval,  Debbonnaire for peerage

More For You

Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy will include teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. (Photo: Getty Images)

India to play Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground

INDIA will play their matches in next year’s Champions Trophy on neutral ground, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday. This decision follows India’s refusal to travel to tournament host Pakistan, citing security concerns and political tensions.

The ICC’s announcement resolves a month-long standoff after India informed the council that it would not send its team to Pakistan. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which initially rejected a hybrid hosting model, agreed to the use of neutral venues. The specific locations for these matches have not yet been announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
starmer-football-getty

Starmer is a dedicated Arsenal supporter. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer pushes for Football Governance Bill amid Super League concerns

KEIR STARMER has urged the swift passage of the Football Governance Bill into English law in response to discussions about a potential European Super League.

Reports indicate that promoters A22 have approached UEFA and FIFA to seek official recognition for a new competition, referred to as the Unify League. The proposed format reportedly includes four leagues featuring 96 teams in total.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brisbane Test

Rain disrupted the match regularly, making a result other than a draw unlikely after India avoided the follow-on late on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Third Australia-India Test ends in a draw at Brisbane

THE THIRD Test between Australia and India at Brisbane concluded in a draw after bad weather interrupted play on the final day, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

India, set a target of 275 for victory, were 8-0 when early tea was called due to poor light.

Keep ReadingShow less
R Ashwin

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble (619). (Photo: Getty Images)

R Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

INDIA's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career spanning over a decade.

The 38-year-old made the announcement after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
isha-guha-getty

Guha, who was part of England's squad that won the Women's World Cup and the World T20 in 2009, addressed the incident during Monday's broadcast. (Getty Images)

Commentator Isa Guha apologises for 'primate' remark on Bumrah

BROADCASTER and former England cricketer Isa Guha apologised on air on Monday after referring to India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a "primate" during commentary for the ongoing third Test against Australia.

While commentating for Fox Cricket on Sunday, Guha said, "He's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate," during the second day's play at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications