Usyk defeats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch

OLEKSANDR USYK retained his heavyweight titles by defeating Tyson Fury in their much-anticipated championship rematch on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian boxer was awarded a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the fight 116-112 in his favour.

The win extended Usyk's unbeaten professional record to 23-0, with 14 knockouts, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greats across two weight divisions.

The fight was a continuation of their rivalry, with Usyk previously defeating Fury in May during a four-belt unification bout.

While only three titles – the WBA, WBO, and WBC belts – were on the line this time, the stakes remained high. Usyk had relinquished the IBF title to prioritise this lucrative rematch instead of facing mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

“He’s a great fighter, it’s a great performance,” said the 37-year-old Usyk of Fury, who was unbeaten in 35 professional fights until their first clash earlier this year.

Reflecting on the gruelling contests, Usyk added, “Unbelievable 24 rounds for my career.”

The fight opened with Fury’s jab controlling the early exchanges, as the 6ft 9in British fighter used his reach advantage.

Usyk, known for his pace and endurance, began finding success with his left hand in the third round, catching Fury flush and raising the tempo.

The fifth round saw both fighters trade heavy blows, with Fury landing body shots while Usyk responded with a flurry of punches to the head.

In the later rounds, Usyk’s fitness and aggression came to the fore.

A sharp hook in the seventh and a lightning-fast combination in the 11th round shook Fury.

The final round saw Usyk land an uppercut to Fury’s chin, cementing his dominance before sinking to his knees in celebration when the result was announced.

Fury, now with a record of 34-2-1, expressed frustration at the result.

“I thought I’ve won both fights, but then again I’ve got two losses on my record now, so there’s not much I can do about it,” he said, declining to discuss his future plans.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, criticised the judges’ decision as “nuts,” but Usyk dismissed the comments, joking, “Uncle Frank, I think is blind... crazy man.”

