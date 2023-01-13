Website Logo
  • Friday, January 13, 2023
Usha Reddi becomes Senator in Kansas state of US

Usha Reddi (L) with family (Photo: Twitter/@UshaReddiKS)

By: Pramod Thomas

Indian American Democratic Party politician Usha Reddi has been sworn in as State Senator for District 22 in Kansas state of the US, the media reported on Friday (13).

Reddi, a known community leader, on Thursday replaced longtime Manhattan Senator Tom Hawk who last month announced retirement from the Legislature, KSN TV reported.

“I was sworn in this afternoon as State Senator for District 22. It was great to have my family join me today,” she tweeted.

“It’s been a very exciting night. I’m thrilled to represent Senate District 22,” said Reddi.

Thanking outgoing Senator Hawk for his dedicated service, Reddi said he led with “sincere love for community and built strong relationships along the way”. “Senator Tom Hawk is an outstanding leader, and I’m sure I’ll be reaching out to him many times,” she said.

Reddi has served on the Manhattan City Commission since 2013 and served twice as mayor.

Usha Reddi (R) during the swearing in ceremony (Photo: Twitter)

Previously, she was an educator in Manhattan-Ogden public schools, where she served a term as President of their National Education Association chapter.

She holds Bachelor’s degrees in psychology and elementary education and earned her Master’s degree in educational leadership from Kansas State University.

Reddi will complete the remainder of Senator Hawk’s term, which expires in 2025. Reddi’s committee assignments will be announced in the coming days.

Reddi’s family immigrated from India to the United States in 1973, when she was eight years old.

She has lived in Manhattan for more than 28 years.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

