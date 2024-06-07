  • Friday, June 07, 2024
T20 WC: Focus on India now, says USA captain after beating Pakistan

The USA, co-hosts of the tournament, defeated former champions Pakistan via a Super Over on Thursday. They now face India on June 12.

United States skipper Monank Patel said beating Pakistan in World Cup is going to open many doors for the team. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

United States skipper Monank Patel believes their historic T20 World Cup win over Pakistan will open “many doors” for them but stresses the importance of staying focused for their next match against India.

The USA, co-hosts of the tournament, defeated former champions Pakistan via a Super Over on Thursday. They now face India on June 12.

“I am happy with the win. Playing against Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup and beating them was an unbelievable performance. Our focus would be on playing against India now,” Patel said in the post-match press meet.

“But we don’t want to keep our emotion too high or low. We’ll make sure that we’ll enjoy it (the win) and make sure that next day we come fresh,” he added.

Patel, who made a crucial 50, emphasised that the victory would have significant implications for USA cricket.

“Beating Pakistan in World Cup is going to open many doors for us. The World Cup itself (hosting) is a big achievement, and then performing here as a team helps us to grow the cricket in USA. I would say it’s a big day for Team USA and I would say not just for USA, for the USA cricket community too,” said Patel.

Despite leading Group A with four points after wins over Canada and Pakistan, the team is not yet thinking about a Super Eight entry.

“We are not worried about what people are saying (that their wins are fluke). We know what we have worked and what capability we have. We don’t even want to think about the Ireland (match) right now. So, Super 8 is far ahead. We just focus on the particular game,” he explained.

For now, Patel said the team is in a celebratory mood after their surprising victory.

“Obviously, everyone is happy, enjoying with their teammates and their family and friends,” he added.

(PTI)

