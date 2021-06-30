US ships 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh

“Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to ship to Bangladesh,” said the White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Illustrating the urgency, delivery is expected to be completed this week.

Bangladesh began a severe lockdown on Monday (28) in response to spiralling infections from the delta variant. People are restricted to their homes, with offices closed, traffic shut down and the security forces enforcing compliance.

The nation “has a 55 per cent week-over-week increase in cases, driven largely by the Delta variant,” a White House official said, explaining how the country made it onto the urgent list.

The White House said its vaccine shipments – mostly made through the World Health Organization’s Covax programme – come free in all senses.

“We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. Our vaccines do not come with strings attached. We are doing this with the singular objective of saving lives,” the official said.