Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 353,528
Total Cases 29,089,069
Today's Fatalities 2,219
Today's Cases 92,596
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 353,528
Total Cases 29,089,069
Today's Fatalities 2,219
Today's Cases 92,596

Business

US Senate approves technology bill to counter China

US president Joe Biden (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

THE US SENATE has approved a huge spending plan of approximately £176 billion to boost technology research and production in the country.

Republicans and Democrats came together to pass the bill that came in the wake of growing international competition, particularly from China.

The bill must pass the House of Representatives before it is signed into law.

“I believe that this legislation will enable the United States to out-innovate, out-produce, and out-compete the world in the industries of the future,” Senate majority leader and co-sponsor of the bill Chuck Schumer said.

The proposed amount will be used for technology research, semiconductor development and manufacturing along with subsidies for robot makers and chipmakers amid a dearth of computer chips worldwide.

A shortage of computer chips has affected automobile production at a time when global demand is rebounding.

The bill also includes a number of China-specific provisions, including the prohibition of the social media app TikTok from being downloaded on government devices.

It also prohibits the purchase of drones manufactured and sold by Chinese state enterprises.

Further, Chinese organisations engaged in US cyber attacks or intellectual property theft from US firms would face sanctions.

The bill indicates some signs of a thaw in relations between Beijing and Washington.

US president Joe Biden praised the bill’s passage.

“It is long past time that we invest in American workers and American innovation,” Biden said in a statement.

“We are in a competition to win the 21st century, and the starting gun has gone off. As other countries continue to invest in their own research and development, we cannot risk falling behind,” he added.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Dominica high court adjourns Choksi’s bail plea till June 11
Business
More Covid restrictions could turn future bleak, says Caffe Nero
Business
Indian banks offer higher interest rates to encourage Covid-19 vaccination
Business
India joins UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term
Business
Dominica prime minister says court will decide future action on Choksi
Business
Canary Wharf eyes bright future under new boss
Business
Luxury flats in Old War Office, London goes on sale this week
Business
Experts say India may benefit from global minimum corporate tax pact
Business
China’s exports surge as US, other markets recover from pandemic
INDIA
Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, builds own underwater cable network to meet India’s…
Business
Antigua police ‘probing Choksi’s abduction’
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak Hails ‘historic’ G7 Global Tax Agreement
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US Senate approves technology bill to counter China
Patel brothers raise funds for Covid patients in their Gujarat…
Women’s Health Strategy: UK government urges women of Asian &…
Hancock says government is ‘reassured’ that jab offers protection against…
Dominica high court adjourns Choksi’s bail plea till June 11
NHS’ new data-sharing plan pushed back amid outcry over privacy…