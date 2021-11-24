Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283

Business

US says deal reached with India on digital tax

US President Joe Biden (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

The United States on Wednesday said it had reached a deal to lift never-implemented levies on India in exchange for the easing of its tax targeting international tech firms.

India is among countries that had imposed a tax on foreign digital services, which earned Washington’s ire since it considers such levies an unfair attack on US tech giants.

In a statement, the US Treasury said India would instead follow a minimum tax deal reached last month by 140 countries under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

That agreement would see the imposition of a 15 percent minimum corporate tax worldwide and is expected to come into effect in 2023.

Treasury in a statement said “this compromise represents a pragmatic solution,” and “allows for the termination of trade measures adopted in response to the Indian equalization levy,” as New Delhi’s digital tax is known.

The United States earlier this week reached a similar deal with Turkey to lift its digital services levy in favor of the OECD global minimum tax.

The historic agreement aims to put an end to corporations sheltering profits in low-tax haven countries, and would resolve issues the digital services taxes were intended to address.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India’s cryptocurrency legislation: what we know
UK
Bina Mehta to continue as KPMG chairwoman until 2024
UK
Watchdog overturns ban on Land Rover advert; campaigners allege bias
UK
Asda names Stuart Rose as new chairman
UK
Lord Bilimoria urges government to ‘stop hiking taxes’
UK
Brightsun Travel to launch new campaign to showcase Saudi Arabia to UK travellers
INDIA
Vodafone Idea hikes mobile call, data rates by 20-25 per cent
EUROPE
SBI lists $650m green bonds on Luxembourg Stock Exchange
UK
British Business Bank’s checks on Greensill ‘woefully inadequate’
PAKISTAN
IMF to revive £4.4 billion Pakistan funding programme
INDIA
Systematic investment plans gain momentum in India
UK
Asian traders seek supply chain support as import costs rise
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Panesar gets Middlesex talent-spotting role
Vaughan dropped from BBC Ashes commentary team amid racism row
Can’t take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson
India’s cryptocurrency legislation: what we know
US says deal reached with India on digital tax
Bina Mehta to continue as KPMG chairwoman until 2024
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE