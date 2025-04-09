Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India and US eye trade deal as experts revise growth rate

Beijing pushes for co-operation as global tariffs implemented

India and US eye trade deal as experts revise growth rate

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Marco Rubio during talks in Washington in January

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 09, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA may still meet its 6.3 per cent–6.8 per cent growth projection for the 2025–2026 fiscal year that began on April 1, despite global disruptions from new US tariffs, if oil prices remain below $70 (£54.7) per barrel, government officials said, even as many private economists lowered their forecasts.

Economists, including at Goldman Sachs, have lowered India’s growth estimates by 20-40 basis points to 6.1 per cent for the current 2025-2026 financial year, citing the impact of the global tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump.

A 26 per cent tariff on Indian imports, with even higher levies on other countries like China, has escalated global trade tensions, with major stock indices plunging in Asia on Monday.

The finance ministry has already received four to five proposals from the commerce ministry to support export industries, including an extension of interest subsidy scheme, aid for diversification, and increased bank credit, an official said.

“We are still studying the impact of tariff hikes on the export sectors and the decision could be taken at the appropriate time,” the official said.

Another finance ministry official, however, said the tariffs would not weigh heavily on India’s key fiscal parameters for the 2025-2026 year.

“We have already made provisions in the budget for duty remission schemes to help exporters and are open to doing more,” the official said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

India’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

India does not plan to retaliate against Trump’s tariffs as officials try to negotiate a resolution, Reuters has reported.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Marco Rubio and India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held a call on Monday (7) to discuss US tariffs on India and how to make progress towards a “fair and balanced trade relationship,” the State Department said.

Jaishankar also said on social media earlier on Monday that he had spoken to Rubio about the early conclusion of a bilateral trade deal.

“Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement. Look forward to remaining in touch,” Jaishankar said in his social media post. “They also discussed US reciprocal tariffs on India and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship,” the State Department said.

India does not plan to retaliate against Trump’s 26 per cent tariff on imports from the Asian nation, an Indian government official said last Sunday (6), citing ongoing talks for a deal between the countries.

Indian officials said the impact of the US tariffs on labour intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear and agriculture was the government’s biggest worry. The Indian government could increase support to exporters under its export promotion scheme announced in the budget, within fiscal constraints, sources said.

On Tuesday (8), the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India said India and China should stand together to overcome difficulties in the face of tariffs imposed by Trump. “China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complimentarity and mutual benefit. Facing the U.S. abuse of tariffs... the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties,” spokesperson Yu Jing said in a post on X.

india-us trade deals jaishankartrump tariffsus-india relations

Related News

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scene teases deadly twist
Entertainment

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scene teases deadly twist

RBI-Reuters
Business

India's central bank lowers key rates as US tariffs take effect

India, UK hold key talks to accelerate FTA negotiations
News

India, UK hold key talks to accelerate FTA negotiations

More For You

starmer-jlr

Speaking to JLR workers, Starmer said the UK government would change course on its electric vehicle (EV) rules to support domestic carmakers. (Photo: X/@Keir_Starmer)

X/@Keir_Starmer

Starmer visits JLR as Trump’s tariffs hit UK car industry

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer visited Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) headquarters in the West Midlands on Monday as the country’s largest carmaker, owned by Tata Motors, deals with the fallout of US president Donald Trump’s global trade tariffs.

The car industry is among the hardest hit, with a 25 per cent tariff imposed on imported vehicles. JLR recently said it would “pause” shipments to the US while it assesses the impact of the “new trading terms”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tata Steel advances green steelmaking at Port Talbot

From L- ABB Limited UK sales manager, Stephen Winkley, Tata Steel UK CEO, Rajesh Nair and Clecim CEO, Thomas Comte.

Tata Steel advances green steelmaking at Port Talbot

TATA STEEL has signed contracts with Clecim and ABB Limited to supply a new pickling line at its Port Talbot site in Wales, marking a key step in the company’s green steelmaking plans.

The £1.25 billion investment, which includes £500 million in government support, will see the introduction of a 1.8 million tonne pickle line at the site. The project is expected to create 250 local jobs during the construction phase.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barclays drops diversity targets despite earlier commitment

FILE PHOTO: C S Venkatakrishnan, CEO of Barclays speaks in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Barclays drops diversity targets despite earlier commitment

BARCLAYS has abandoned its diversity targets for its American operations following Donald Trump's election victory and subsequent campaign against what he terms "woke" corporate policies, despite recently affirming its dedication to such initiatives.

The British banking giant confirmed it will no longer pursue specific representation goals in the US while maintaining diversity commitments in the UK and other markets, reported The Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
Morrisons

The immediate impact will see significant changes to the retailer’s convenience and in-store offerings

Getty

Morrisons to close 17 stores within days

Morrisons has announced it will shut 17 of its convenience stores across the UK in the coming weeks, with most closures taking place on Wednesday, 16 April.

According to reporting from The Sun, 16 Morrisons Daily branches will close on 16 April, while a further store in Haxby, North Yorkshire, will close on 14 May. In addition, 11 of the affected branches include Post Office counters, which are also scheduled to shut between 9 April and 14 May.

Keep ReadingShow less
Revolutionary Titanic 3D Scan Sheds Light on Sinking Secrets

A detailed full-sized digital scan of Titanic

Atlantic Productions

Titanic 3D scan reveals new details of final moments of tragic ship

A detailed full-sized digital scan of the Titanic has revealed significant new insights into the ship’s final moments before it sank in 1912. The 3D replica, constructed from more than 700,000 images, provides a complete and unprecedented view of the wreck, offering fresh evidence on how the liner broke apart and sank after striking an iceberg.

The exact scan shows the severity with which the ship ripped in two, leading to the deaths of around 1,500 people. One key revelation is a clearer view of a boiler room, supporting long-standing eyewitness accounts that engineers continued working to keep the ship’s lights operational as it sank.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc